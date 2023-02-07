WWD Report Card: The Grammys’ Most Talked-about Fashion

The Grammys always bring the most wild, out-there red carpet of awards season, and 2023’s big night did not disappoint. Below, breaking down the night’s most talked-about looks.

Harry Styles: 3

He’s wearing rainbow harlequin chain-mail overalls. For anyone else this would be shocking, but for Harry Styles this is another day at the office. We’re spoiled by Harry but we’re also a little bored by this — he favors mood-board dressing but it’s beginning to lose the element of surprise.

Shania Twain: 4

Now we’re talking! This Harris Reed polka dot sensation with matching mushroom hat is the perfect blend between “Lord of the Rings” and “101 Dalmatians.” Twain could’ve easily gone for a strapless mermaid gown, but her understanding of the power of red carpet made this a historic moment.

Beyoncé: 3

Beyoncé made us wait well into the night to see this look. It’s very on theme to wear metallics when you are becoming the artist with the most Grammys in history. However, based on her past conceptual efforts, this feels a little flat — and remember, do not leave on when microwaving.

Cardi B: 4

This is what the Grammys red carpet gives you: fearless — and in this case, couture — fashion. This sculptural cobalt blue Gaurav Gupta gown, straight from the Paris runway, is a red carpet stunner. It’s a crowd pleaser, but also being a gem for fashion insiders.

Omar Apollo: 4

To the naked eye this can come across as a casual Friday effort and not dressy enough for the red carpet — but in reality this Bottega Veneta all-leather optical illusion is an example of the mastery of craftsmanship happening in fashion. It’s the perfect thing for a cool up-and-comer like Apollo.

Steve Lacy: 5

This is the future of men’s evening dressing. The Saint Laurent sharply tailored tuxedo, sans shirt and worn with a heel, a brooch and a clutch exudes timeless elegance and sex appeal. And those wraparound sunglasses are a must-have.

Lizzo: 4

Color is a trend, and Lizzo dominated. This bright orange hooded cape is extremely editorial and yet somehow wearable. The simple corset dress underneath it has the right structure to balance the romantic flair of the cape.

Taylor Swift: 3

This is Taylor Swift doing Taylor Swift. The two-piece is a Grammys classic for her, and this midnight blue Cavalli look is very much within her comfort zone. The long fitted sleeves with bedazzled designs is giving ice skating fantasy — always a delight.

Sam Smith: 4

The monochromatic red ensemble is giving us “Bad Romance” video backup dancer — in itself, already iconic. The “Unholy” performer provoked using the color of Catholic cardinal robes, resulting in a very eye-catching look. We bow down.

Doja Cat: 5

One thing that Donatella Versace knows how to do is a head-turning red carpet look. This black latex one-shoulder gown on Doja Cat is dominatrix chic on steroids, and Doja Cat leaned into it with her goth hair and makeup. We love it.