Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Brand Builder Erik Torstensson on 10 Years of Frame

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Business

Paris Hilton Coins a New Catchphrase in Klarna’s Y2K Campaign

WWD Report Card: The Grammys’ Most Talked-about Fashion

From Harry Styles to Lizzo, breaking down the night's big fashion moments.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Taylor Swift at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat
Doja Cat
View ALL 69 Photos

The Grammys always bring the most wild, out-there red carpet of awards season, and 2023’s big night did not disappoint. Below, breaking down the night’s most talked-about looks.

Michael Buckner/Variety

Harry Styles: 3

He’s wearing rainbow harlequin chain-mail overalls. For anyone else this would be shocking, but for Harry Styles this is another day at the office. We’re spoiled by Harry but we’re also a little bored by this — he favors mood-board dressing but it’s beginning to lose the element of surprise. 

Related Galleries

Michael Buckner/Variety

Shania Twain: 4

Now we’re talking! This Harris Reed polka dot sensation with matching mushroom hat is the perfect blend between “Lord of the Rings” and “101 Dalmatians.” Twain could’ve easily gone for a strapless mermaid gown, but her understanding of the power of red carpet made this a historic moment. 

FilmMagic/Getty Images

Beyoncé: 3

Beyoncé made us wait well into the night to see this look. It’s very on theme to wear metallics when you are becoming the artist with the most Grammys in history. However, based on her past conceptual efforts, this feels a little flat — and remember, do not leave on when microwaving. 

Michael Buckner/Variety

Cardi B: 4

This is what the Grammys red carpet gives you: fearless — and in this case, couture — fashion. This sculptural cobalt blue Gaurav Gupta gown, straight from the Paris runway, is a red carpet stunner. It’s a crowd pleaser, but also being a gem for fashion insiders. 

Michael Buckner/Variety

Omar Apollo: 4

To the naked eye this can come across as a casual Friday effort and not dressy enough for the red carpet — but in reality this Bottega Veneta all-leather optical illusion is an example of the mastery of craftsmanship happening in fashion. It’s the perfect thing for a cool up-and-comer like Apollo.

Michael Buckner/Variety

Steve Lacy: 5

This is the future of men’s evening dressing. The Saint Laurent sharply tailored tuxedo, sans shirt and worn with a heel, a brooch and a clutch exudes timeless elegance and sex appeal. And those wraparound sunglasses are a must-have.

Michael Buckner/Variety

Lizzo: 4

Color is a trend, and Lizzo dominated. This bright orange hooded cape is extremely editorial and yet somehow wearable. The simple corset dress underneath it has the right structure to balance the romantic flair of the cape.

Michael Buckner/Variety

Taylor Swift: 3

This is Taylor Swift doing Taylor Swift. The two-piece is a Grammys classic for her, and this midnight blue Cavalli look is very much within her comfort zone. The long fitted sleeves with bedazzled designs is giving ice skating fantasy — always a delight.

Michael Buckner/Variety

Sam Smith: 4

The monochromatic red ensemble is giving us “Bad Romance” video backup dancer — in itself, already iconic. The “Unholy” performer provoked using the color of Catholic cardinal robes, resulting in a very eye-catching look. We bow down.

Michael Buckner/Variety

Doja Cat: 5

One thing that Donatella Versace knows how to do is a head-turning red carpet look. This black latex one-shoulder gown on Doja Cat is dominatrix chic on steroids, and Doja Cat leaned into it with her goth hair and makeup. We love it. 

