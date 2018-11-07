1107headersillo



The best and the worst of this week’s efforts, below.

Jared Leto: C

Jared LetoLACMA: Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2018Wearing Gucci

Jared Leto  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

It’s as if Bianca Jagger and Big Daddy from “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” had a baby. The white number fits him well, but the oversized boutonniere and fedora push the effort into silliness overdrive.

Zoë Kravitz: A

Zoe KravitzLACMA: Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2018Wearing Gabriela Hearst Same Outfit as catwalk model *9879316ad

Zoë Kravitz  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

This is what timeless elegance is all about. The black off-the-shoulder gown with pearl embellishments runs the risk of looking matriarchal on someone else, but Kravtiz’s cool edge — and arm tattoos — makes it amazing.

Rami Malek: B+

Rami Malek'Bohemian Rhapsody' film premiere, London, UK - 23 Oct 2018WEARING BERLUTI

Rami Malek  James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

This is the right way to pull a white suit off. Pairing it with the black shirt with white detailing and shiny black shoes adds enough pizzazz while keeping it minimal. The only thing we’re missing is the Freddie Mercury moustache.

Tilda Swinton: A-

Tilda Swinton, a cast member in "Suspiria," poses at the premiere of the film at the ArcLight Hollywood, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "Suspiria", Los Angeles, USA - 24 Oct 2018

Tilda Swinton  Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Don’t try this at home — no one does Italian couture like Swinton. The hot pink silk palazzo pants with matching shoes are dreamy, and are the ideal dramatic pairing to the sharp black blazer with surrealist hand closures.

Dakota Johnson: B+

Dakota Johnson, a cast member in "Suspiria," poses at the premiere of the film at the ArcLight Hollywood, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "Suspiria", Los Angeles, USA - 24 Oct 2018

Dakota Johnson  Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

She is basically communicating that she is a fashion girl. She’s a great choice to debut the new Celine on the red carpet; the red sequin cocktail shaker is very age-appropriate and suits her well.

Ezra Miller: A-

Ezra Miller15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2018

Ezra Miller  Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

He’s leading the return of the anti-frat-boy Hollywood heartthrob movement. The chic bohemian effort is well executed with the vintage patchwork leather jacket, high-waisted pants and pussy bow. Despite all the bells and whistles, he’s still in control.

ASAP Rocky: Fail

Asap RockyLACMA: Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2018Wearing Gucci

ASAP Rocky  Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Here we have ourselves a rubberneck fashion crash: it is a tragedy, but we can’t look away. His channeling of Queen Elizabeth is extremely amusing, but in order to work, one must have a fleet of corgis at all times.

KiKi Layne: B-

KiKi LayneLACMA: Art and Film Gala presented by Gucci, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2018Wearing Gucci

KiKi Layne  Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

This is a bit of an homage to Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy. Her youth is a good match for the playfulness of the dress; that being said, the embroideries and pink sleeve details overwhelm her.

