The best and the worst of this week’s efforts, below.

Jared Leto: C

It’s as if Bianca Jagger and Big Daddy from “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” had a baby. The white number fits him well, but the oversized boutonniere and fedora push the effort into silliness overdrive.

Zoë Kravitz: A

This is what timeless elegance is all about. The black off-the-shoulder gown with pearl embellishments runs the risk of looking matriarchal on someone else, but Kravtiz’s cool edge — and arm tattoos — makes it amazing.

Rami Malek: B+

This is the right way to pull a white suit off. Pairing it with the black shirt with white detailing and shiny black shoes adds enough pizzazz while keeping it minimal. The only thing we’re missing is the Freddie Mercury moustache.

Tilda Swinton: A-

Don’t try this at home — no one does Italian couture like Swinton. The hot pink silk palazzo pants with matching shoes are dreamy, and are the ideal dramatic pairing to the sharp black blazer with surrealist hand closures.

Dakota Johnson: B+

She is basically communicating that she is a fashion girl. She’s a great choice to debut the new Celine on the red carpet; the red sequin cocktail shaker is very age-appropriate and suits her well.

Ezra Miller: A-

He’s leading the return of the anti-frat-boy Hollywood heartthrob movement. The chic bohemian effort is well executed with the vintage patchwork leather jacket, high-waisted pants and pussy bow. Despite all the bells and whistles, he’s still in control.

ASAP Rocky: Fail

Here we have ourselves a rubberneck fashion crash: it is a tragedy, but we can’t look away. His channeling of Queen Elizabeth is extremely amusing, but in order to work, one must have a fleet of corgis at all times.

KiKi Layne: B-

This is a bit of an homage to Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy. Her youth is a good match for the playfulness of the dress; that being said, the embroideries and pink sleeve details overwhelm her.