Bundling up, for better or worse.

Jennifer Lopez: C+

The iridescent long-sleeve voluminous skirt dress is very “Little House on the Prairie” meets “Battlestar Galactica”: a funny concept on itself, but when layered with an oversize shearling vest, the result feels very conflicted. J.Lo is always fabulous, but less volume and more shearling would be more on brand for her.

Keke Palmer: B+

Maybe not the most practical look to fight the elements, but this pinstripe blazer minidress with an oversize blue shearling coat is kind of fun. Especially when paired with the white booties and hoops — winter be damned!

Lea Michele: C

It’s very well-known that good girls go to heaven, but bad girls have the most fun. Michele looks ready for Christmas brunch with your grandmother in this festive outfit — not sure if we’re feeling the holiday spirit.

Lenny Kravitz: A-

From Day One, Kravitz has been the epitome of timeless cool. His mixtures of retro references, like this bootleg jean with cowboy boots, together with modern touches (the cropped puffer) shows his fashion know-how and his individualistic approach to style.

Post Malone: B-

A Seventies cowboy is a big trend right now — but this chocolate brown, polyester baggy ensemble is just unflattering and a bit depressing. A bit of rhinestone bedazzling and a good dose of fringe would really wake us up.

Billy Porter: C+

This Dick Tracy meets leather Smurfette is extremely entertaining but lacks fashion consistency. The blue leather underlayer is strong enough on its own, so losing the coat would really go a long way.

Justin Bieber: B

We always have a weakness for L.A. skater boy style. It looks good on him, but he’s missing an opportunity to become a very strong fashion icon for the younger generation. Harry Styles is running away with it — we’d love to see Bieber make a go.

Iggy Azalea: C

This is a clear example of when runway to reality does not work. She seems to be drowning in a sea of plaid fabric. There is something very cozy about this — but you need to be on the couch, with the cat, lusting after Jude Law in “The Holiday.”