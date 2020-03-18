RC-317-1

The Eighties were known for excess, power dressing and glamour. Here, a look at some of the celebrities who defined the decade with style.

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet: A-

Lenny Kravitz Lisa Bonet 1980VARIOUS

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet  Adam Scull/Photolink/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

One of the “It” couples of the decade, they were ahead of the curve when it came to couples dressing. This is a clear example: him wearing the era’s boxy sartorial style of suiting and her in a go-to boho deconstructed style. They often finished their outfits with top hats, which became their signature look. It’s no wonder where Zoë gets it from.

Jack Nicholson: B+

Jack NicholsonTramp Nightclub London, UK - 1 Jan 1980

Jack Nicholson, 1980  Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

One of the decade’s most charming bad boys, Nicholson gained notoriety on the style front by toasting the Fifties as his era of choice. The metallic Wayfarers, track jacket and pleated dress pants were his everyday uniform. Although everything was a celebration of American style, he became particularly known for his penchant for sunglasses.

Madonna: A

Madonna at the 1984 Mtv Music Video Awards1984 Mtv Music Video Awards

Madonna, 1984  Globe Photos/mediapunch/Shutterstock

The world changed after Sept. 14, 1984 — courtesy of Madonna. The legendary Material Girl kicked open the Eighties women’s empowerment attitude. The perfect blend of lingerie, wedding dress and the “boy toy” belt sent a clear message of provocation, innocence and ultimate control. And what’s not to love about that?

Sylvester Stallone: A

Sylvester Stallone at Inn On the Park Sylvester StalloneSylvester Stallone at Inn On the Park - 04 Sep 1981

Sylvester Stallone, 1981  Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Why don’t we wear this every day? Come on — this is fabulous. The fitted white suit with matching silk shirt and white patent boot is so tacky-hot it’s perfect.

Rob Lowe: A

Rob Lowe will portray a 17-year-old boy whose only hope for survival is a heart transplant in the upcoming Hall of Fame television presentation for CBS of "Thursday's Child." This photo is dated 1983ROB LOWE, Los Angeles, USA

Rob Lowe, 1983  Lennox Mclendon/AP/Shutterstock

The feathered hair, popped collar, fitted jeans and Nike Cortezes were the ultimate Eighties heartthrob teen sensation look — and no one did it better than Lowe.

Brooke Shields: A-

Washington, DC. USA, October, 1987Brooke Shields at Democratic party fundraiser in Washington DC.Brooke Shields, Washington DC, USA - - 1987

Brooke Shields, 1987  Mark Reinstein/Shutterstock

Shields epitomized actor turned fashion “It” girl with her legendary “nothing gets between me and my Calvins” ad campaign. Although she became iconic with jeans, she quickly escalated to the ultimate sophisticated Eighties eveningwear, as seen here in this black and fuchsia silk gown.

Diana Ross: A-

DIANA ROSS Pop singer Diana Ross keeps singing despite a heavy downpour during her free concert in New York's Central Park where an estimated 80,000 people gathered on the Great Lawn on . Ross, who earlier commented, "It took me a lifetime to get here, I'm not going anywhere," was forced to stop singing 45 minutes into the concertDIANA ROSS CENTRAL PARK, NEW YORK, USA

Diana Ross, 1983  Ron Frehm/AP/Shutterstock

Another defining moment of the Eighties decade was Diana Ross in Central Park. No one can rock a red bedazzled jumpsuit with a flowing cape coat — in a thunderstorm no less — like Ms. Ross.

Prince: A

Prince in concert at Wembley Arena, London, BritainVarious

Prince, 1986  Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock

Although Prince was known for favoring purple, he never shied away from any of the bright colors. This yellow power suit is giving Dick Tracy vibes but it’s very true to Prince’s fearless spirit — and it’s also very runway spring 2020 as well. It is basically timeless — we love.

