The best and worst from the saviors of the Universe.

Chris Hemsworth: D

He’s dressed as a walking tie; the allover silk paisley print is ridiculous. Not even as an Oscar Wilde pajama would this be acceptable.

Brie Larson: A-

Her channeling of an Old Hollywood siren feels timeless, and the detailing at the waist and construction around the neckline give it a modern twist. Kudos to her hair and makeup team for knowing what looks best on her. The cool factor continues with her jewelry.

Chris Pratt: D

He looks like a mafia boss escorting his daughter down the aisle. The silver accents with the black suit feel dated and gaudy.

Zoe Saldana: D

This is a perfect example of when the wrong clothes happen to good people. This mother-of-the-bride ensemble ages her significantly, and does nothing to showcase her beauty.

Paul Rudd: B-

Someone loves a blow dryer and round brush, and if he’s channeling a middle-aged housewife from south Florida, he nailed it. Less volume on the top would give him a cooler edge — and a bit more shoulder construction would give him a stronger presence.

Scarlett Johansson: B+

She’s playing it safe and going for something she knows is going to be a hit, which we don’t fault her for. The form-fitting chainmail dress with a thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline mixes sexy with evening elegance. And this is the right way to do the sun-kissed look.

Chris Evans: C

The grooming is masculine and spot-on. The blue shade of the suit is flattering and compliments his eyes, but he loses us with the ugly seafoam green shirt and dark tie. The Hulk is played by another guy.

Danai Gurira: B-

The flowy, drapey gown hugs her in all the right places, while the color is really flattering on her. The headband, volume and curls veer a bit too Renaissance Fair, though; a sleeker look would be better with the beautiful gown.