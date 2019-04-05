As the final season of “Game of Thrones” kicks off, who will prevail in the game of fashion?

Emilia Clarke: A

This ethereal gray tulle dress is the ideal choice for a mother of dragons. Sophisticated, elegant and flattering to her figure, the graphic lettering across the chest adds an edgy and unexpected element. After all, she is a bit of a slayer.

Gwendoline Christie: A

This is just the perfect dress for her and the occasion. The approach to hair and makeup is glamorous but natural enough to carry this show-stopping gown. The flame print is so thematic it makes the whole look absolutely on point.

Jason Momoa: A-

He is a big guy and he knows it. His casual but dressy approach really works here. The sleek dress pants and T-shirt are the ideal base for the pink (a color he seems to favor) suede cropped jacket. Thinking outside the box works for him.

Kit Harington: C-



The wrong type of tailoring can be damaging. This boxy elongated suit jacket with skinny pants has a negative reductive visual effect. He looks like a pocket prince — not sure that was his intention.

Maisie Williams: B-

She seems to be dabbling with the darker side of fashion, and she’s obviously having a good time in the process. She is young so the purple hair works on her. All the sequins on the ruffle skirt read a little too “dark Christmas.” Less embellishment would be better.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: C+



The whole ensemble looks just a little too snug and skinny — including the tie, which looks very dated. Plus the allover jacquard embellishment is too Goth even for a night of dragons and swords.

Rose Leslie: B+

Normally mullet dresses are a dangerous game, but this number feels effortless on her. The red feather graphic details give her this medieval royal theme that works well for the occasion.

Sophie Turner: B+

She wins the prize for biggest makeover. The Eighties cocktail dress with the aggressive smokey eye and perfect blonde hair really works. She is looking to have fun — and good for her.