The best and worst of the week.

Ben Platt: C+

This “Saturday Night Fever” meets cozy grandmother cardigan look feels disjointed and not ready for the dance floor. If you’re going to do Seventies, you need to commit to the end. A fitted blazer in the same color would’ve been a better choice.

Celine Dion: B+

Channeling the ultimate king of thieves, this Robin Hood ensemble only solidifies her as the queen of having fun with fashion — and we love her for it.

Celine Dion: B

This is yet another example of how Dion takes a runway look and makes it her own. On someone else, this house-on-the-prairie look on steroids would be ridiculous. But on her, it’s just another Sunday.

Christina Aguilera: Fail

At present, Eastern influences can be seen as tone deaf — and unfortunately cultural appropriation is just one of the problems here. The color-clashing plus the big volume of the waist detail plus the latex boot all results in a bright satin mess.

Dua Lipa: C+

It all started with that Angelina Jolie leg dress — and this is where we are today. However, this attempt feels unnatural and not the most flattering. The hair and makeup, though, are very suited for the high neck, long-sleeved gown.

Machine Gun Kelly: B+

You probably need to have bleached hair and a good amount of tattoos to succeed with this look. This updated version of a vampire rocker feels chic and modern: well done.

Kid Cudi: D

This looks like he belongs to an ath-leisure marching band — and that shouldn’t be anyone’s life objective. Aside from that, the skinny leg and boxy top are not that flattering on the body.

Thandie Newton: A-

Channeling Hollywood vixens from the Golden Era is always a good idea. Newton’s execution is flawless without being costume-y. The long hair and long earring really play with the angularity of the neckline and dress overall. She’s the ultimate sleek villain.