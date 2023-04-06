WWD Report Card: Behold Kim Mulkey!

The claws are out. Between the blond bob, the baby pink lip gloss and the leopard print, we’re getting a lot of June George in “Mean Girls.” What’s not to love about a leopard print pajama look?
A pink leather biker? Of course. This classic Pink Lady throwback works well with her overachieving-neighbor vibe. The pointy stilettos are the perfect finishing touch.
The confidence it takes to pull this off is an instant slam dunk (sorry). We are pro legendary Muppet fashion, so she had us at hello. The coordinating pink pump makes this celestial. No notes.
Drawing inspirations from American quilt designs, this sharply tailored patchwork double blazer fits her like a glove. Her bell-bottom fitted white jeans and silver stilettos continue her groovy journey. Compared to the rest, it’s boring. She has spoiled us.
This perfect Acapulco-loving ensemble shows once again that Mulkey knows no fear — it’s perfect from courtside to tropical dance floor.
This metallic zebra sequined ensemble is very Studio 54 meets “A Night at the Roxbury,” and solidifies her as a style icon in her own galaxy. Kim, if you’re listening, could you please invite us over for a tour of your closet? We’re desperate for more.