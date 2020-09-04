Lady Gaga

Dominating the night at Sunday’s MTV VMAs was Lady Gaga, who won extra points for her galactic-themed wardrobe, yes, but more so for her commitment to masks at every turn. Here, her looks from the night:

Area: 👏

With this Area metallic coat and mask helmet by Conrad, Gaga channels the iconic Moonman and kicks off her galactic glamour looks of the night.

Christopher John Rogers: 😵

In a different situation, this would be an ultra glamorous, princess-like, head-turning gown. But by adding the horned oxblood mask by Lance Victor Moore and sleek silver hair, she becomes a mythological warrior from the green forest.

Candice Cuoco: 😍

This foil wrap is not microwave friendly. There is something very retro science fiction happening here; she appears here as a queen from a faraway galaxy. It’s perfect for Gaga. The metallic mask blends seamlessly with everything.

Valentino: 💃🏻

This is total disco diva. The feathers, the silver hair, the metallic catsuit underneath it: she’s totally ready to jump on a dance floor. But it works in theme with the galactic queen theme of the night.

Iris van Herpen: 😂

What’s not to love about this peacock-inspired Iris van Herpen dress that speaks to Gaga’s history of marrying art with pop music? The humor element comes from this bubble pink mask that normally is seen more with black latex.

