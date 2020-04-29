Princess Diana, Paris Hilton, MC Hammer, and a look from The Pillow Challenge.

Notable looks from celebrities who love to be comfy.

Kim Kardashian West: B

Kim Kardashian WestKim Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2018WEARING GUCCI COAT YEEZY HOODIE SHORTS AND SHOES

Kim Kardashian West, 2018  Shutterstock

Kardashian West is known for mixing loungewear and high fashion. This feels a bit aggressive, between the “Matrix” leather coat and the plastic shoe, and the necklace — making it all a bit more “Jersey Shore” than we would like. This is loungewear looking for trouble.

Justin Bieber: C-

Justin BieberJustin Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2020Stoped at a spa after dance studio

Justin Bieber, 2020  Broadimage/Shutterstock

This is reminding us of a Smurf brushing his teeth — with the hood serving as the gel stripe in the AquaFresh squeeze. The frumpy trainer really takes things in a messy direction.

#ThePillowChallenge: A


Very resourceful, and also the ultimate loungewear: something you actually sleep in. The matching scrunchie is a nice accessorizing moment. These days, this look is king.

Paris Hilton: A

Paris Hilton'2 BE FREE' FASHION SHOW, SPRING / SUMMER 2006, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 15 OCT 2005

Paris Hilton, 2005  Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Everything about this screams 2005. It’s Calabasas before Calabasas was Calabasas. The era was low-rise everything, and this sweatsuit is no exception. And we just know there’s an Ugg nearby. The whole ensemble is exactly what we want now (furry animal included).

MC Hammer: A

MC HAMMERMC HAMMER - 1991

MC Hammer, 1991  Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock

The perfect lounge outfit for a little private rave. The sequin suspenders and the exaggerated drop crotch in metallic rayon are beautiful — and ready to groove in.

Princess Diana: A

PRINCESS DIANAPRINCESS DIANA LEAVING HARBOUR CLUB GYM, LONDON, BRITAIN - NOV 1995

Princess Diana, 1995  Times Newspapers/Shutterstock

Perfect mid-Nineties ath-leisure style. The light orange bike legging with the Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt (talk about product placement) and tube sock have been since duplicated, but Princess Diana’s take remains iconic.

Will Smith: A

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nbc/Stuffed Dog/Quincy Jones Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884676g)Will SmithThe Fresh Prince Of Bel Air - 1990-1996NBC/Stuffed Dog/Quincy Jones EntTV PortraitTv Classics

Will Smith  Nbc/Stuffed Dog/Quincy Jones Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock

Definitely a feel-good loungewear moment to see “Fresh Prince”-era Will Smith. The outfit encapsulates the early Nineties urban loungewear look perfectly. And it’s also the dream endorsement for the Jordan brand.

Leonardo DiCaprio: C

Leonardo DiCaprioLeonardo DiCaprio out and about, New York, America - 22 Sep 2014

Leonardo DiCaprio, 2014  Slf/Sipa/Shutterstock

Long gone are the days that we can look for inspiration from the style of all Hollywood leading men. We admire the effort to elevate things with something other than a baseball hat, but the newsboy cap was the wrong choice. Why doesn’t he try a fascinator?

