Notable looks from celebrities who love to be comfy.

Kim Kardashian West: B

Kardashian West is known for mixing loungewear and high fashion. This feels a bit aggressive, between the “Matrix” leather coat and the plastic shoe, and the necklace — making it all a bit more “Jersey Shore” than we would like. This is loungewear looking for trouble.

Justin Bieber: C-

This is reminding us of a Smurf brushing his teeth — with the hood serving as the gel stripe in the AquaFresh squeeze. The frumpy trainer really takes things in a messy direction.

#ThePillowChallenge: A



Very resourceful, and also the ultimate loungewear: something you actually sleep in. The matching scrunchie is a nice accessorizing moment. These days, this look is king.

Paris Hilton: A

Everything about this screams 2005. It’s Calabasas before Calabasas was Calabasas. The era was low-rise everything, and this sweatsuit is no exception. And we just know there’s an Ugg nearby. The whole ensemble is exactly what we want now (furry animal included).

MC Hammer: A

The perfect lounge outfit for a little private rave. The sequin suspenders and the exaggerated drop crotch in metallic rayon are beautiful — and ready to groove in.

Princess Diana: A

Perfect mid-Nineties ath-leisure style. The light orange bike legging with the Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt (talk about product placement) and tube sock have been since duplicated, but Princess Diana’s take remains iconic.

Will Smith: A

Definitely a feel-good loungewear moment to see “Fresh Prince”-era Will Smith. The outfit encapsulates the early Nineties urban loungewear look perfectly. And it’s also the dream endorsement for the Jordan brand.

Leonardo DiCaprio: C

Long gone are the days that we can look for inspiration from the style of all Hollywood leading men. We admire the effort to elevate things with something other than a baseball hat, but the newsboy cap was the wrong choice. Why doesn’t he try a fascinator?