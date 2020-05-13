“The Last Dance,” the ESPN docu-series that has captivated the quarantined nation since it began airing in April, warrants a look at Michael Jordan’s style through the decades.

He was able to incorporate jersey-wearing into off-court style in a way that would become influential for decades to come for the streetwear market. Looks like this propelled the glamorization of the NBA and his own style legacy.

A-

Golf was another favorite sport and he brought flair to the course with baggy golf-pleat trousers, conversational silky polos and wingtip golf shoes. The overall look feels very glam Forties American.

B+

Nothing screams Nineties uber-cool fashion like this boxy black suit with high-waisted pants and tucked-in athletic tank top. The pocket square and statement belt only add more sophistication to the overall effort.

A

Some looks don’t age well. He really favored the ultralong, high-buttoned blazer trend that at times felt a little too forced. Even though this was not one of his best looks, the blue pin-striped pattern and silver tie do have a timeless quality.

B-

The Air Jordan track pant with matching polo and bucket hat epitomized what cool was in 2004 — and today and for sure tomorrow, for that matter. Not to mention, the Air Jordan brand continues to dominate.

A-

A pistachio colored blazer is not an easy piece to pull off for anyone — not even MJ. Adding distressed baggy jeans and a tent-like white shirt doesn’t help. The result is an air ball.

D

Who would’ve thought a cartoon bunny playing basketball in space would become such a period classic? On the style front, Jordan brought back the Art Deco tie for a lot of the “Space Jam” red-carpet appearances. Let’s see what LeBron can do in “Space Jam II.”

B

Who knew that what this bright pink track pant needed was a playful coogi-print-inspired Jordan T? And by adding a USA Olympic baseball hat, he defined a new type of American style. We love it.

A