Michael Jordan

“The Last Dance,” the ESPN docu-series that has captivated the quarantined nation since it began airing in April, warrants a look at Michael Jordan’s style through the decades.

1988: Michael Jordan poses alongside his likeness on a box of Wheaties during an unveiling ceremony in Chicago.  Mark Elias/AP/Shutterstock

He was able to incorporate jersey-wearing into off-court style in a way that would become influential for decades to come for the streetwear market. Looks like this propelled the glamorization of the NBA and his own style legacy.

A-

1993: Michael Jordan grimaces after a putt as former Boston Celtic Bill Russell watches during the Rose Elder Invitational celebrity golf tournament in Leesburg, Va.  Stephen R Brown/AP/Shutterstock

Golf was another favorite sport and he brought flair to the course with baggy golf-pleat trousers, conversational silky polos and wingtip golf shoes. The overall look feels very glam Forties American.

B+

1996: Promoting the release of Michael Jordan cologne.  Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

Nothing screams Nineties uber-cool fashion like this boxy black suit with high-waisted pants and tucked-in athletic tank top. The pocket square and statement belt only add more sophistication to the overall effort.

A

1999: Michael Jordan at the launch of his new fragrance Jordan at Bijan in New York City.  Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Some looks don’t age well. He really favored the ultralong, high-buttoned blazer trend that at times felt a little too forced. Even though this was not one of his best looks, the blue pin-striped pattern and silver tie do have a timeless quality.

B-

2004: Michael Jordan waves to his fans during an event to promote his brand-name sportswear, in Taipei, Taiwan.  Jerome Favre/AP/Shutterstock

The Air Jordan track pant with matching polo and bucket hat epitomized what cool was in 2004 — and today and for sure tomorrow, for that matter. Not to mention, the Air Jordan brand continues to dominate.

A-  

2011: Michael Jordan and Yvette Pietro at the 10th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament reception, Las Vegas.  Shutterstock

A pistachio colored blazer is not an easy piece to pull off for anyone — not even MJ. Adding distressed baggy jeans and a tent-like white shirt doesn’t help. The result is an air ball.

D

1995: Michael Jordan with cartoon character Bugs Bunny from “Space Jam.”  Marty Ledrhandler/AP/Shutterstock

Who would’ve thought a cartoon bunny playing basketball in space would become such a period classic? On the style front, Jordan brought back the Art Deco tie for a lot of the “Space Jam” red-carpet appearances. Let’s see what LeBron can do in “Space Jam II.”

B

1992: Michael Jordan with Sergey Bubka at a news conference for Nike in Barcelona for the Summer Olympics.  Eric Risberg/AP/Shutterstock

Who knew that what this bright pink track pant needed was a playful coogi-print-inspired Jordan T? And by adding a USA Olympic baseball hat, he defined a new type of American style. We love it.

A

