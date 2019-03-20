Pastels reigned supreme this week on looks from Poppy, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend and more.

Armie Hammer: C

The coated linen blazer reads like leather — in order for that to work, he would have to pair it with a casual T-shirt. The fine polka dot shirt paired with the floral tie feels completely out of place. Even he looks uncomfortable with the choice.

John Legend: D

John Legend channeling a washed out version of Tinky Winky on the “Teletubbies” is priceless. The white booties add an unnecessary Vegas glam cowboy feel to the comical look. And by the way, the whole thing is two sizes too small.

Dylan Sprouse: B-

There is something cool about this Fifties retro suburban dad look. But the slouchiness of the polo with the ultra-fitted pant is less than ideal. If the proportions were reversed, it would be way cooler.

Bradley Cooper: C

As Tom Cruise ages out of the “Mission Impossible” action star type — but still fit enough for “Top Gun II” — Cooper is seemingly auditioning for it. A word of advice: He should be channeling Steve McQueen with a bit of a turtleneck and a solid black motorcycle jacket.

Poppy: B+

This is how you wear couture on the red carpet. This dress could easily overpower anyone, but she makes it work with the platform Nike sneakers and the spike choker, reinforcing the glamorous motorcycle gang references. She’s in on the joke.

Lupita Nyong’o: A-

Lupita keeps on reminding us that she’s a total fashion girl. This metallic pink jumpsuit not only looks amazing on her, but she’s able to make it really daytime and effortless. The color contact lenses and the pink lip and nails show her playful, fearless side.

Keira Knightley: C+

In theory, the hair, makeup and dress should work, but there is something costumey about it. The result feels more like a garden fairy who got stuck in the rain.

Kacey Musgraves: C-

She looks like a sexy mortician on her day off — and her glam choices really keep on pushing a wax figure connotation.