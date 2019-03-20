Pastels reigned supreme this week on looks from Poppy, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend and more.

Armie Hammer: C

Armie HammerBleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures host a special screening of 'Hotel Mumbai', Arrivals, New York, USA - 17 Mar 2019

Armie Hammer  Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

The coated linen blazer reads like leather — in order for that to work, he would have to pair it with a casual T-shirt. The fine polka dot shirt paired with the floral tie feels completely out of place. Even he looks uncomfortable with the choice.

John Legend: D

John LegendiHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Mar 2019

John Legend  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

John Legend channeling a washed out version of Tinky Winky on the “Teletubbies” is priceless. The white booties add an unnecessary Vegas glam cowboy feel to the comical look. And by the way, the whole thing is two sizes too small.

Dylan Sprouse: B-

Dylan SprouseThe Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards VIP Grand Opening Event, Arrivals, New York, USA - 14 Mar 2019

Dylan Sprouse  Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

There is something cool about this Fifties retro suburban dad look. But the slouchiness of the polo with the ultra-fitted pant is less than ideal. If the proportions were reversed, it would be way cooler.

Bradley Cooper: C

Bradley CooperBradley Cooper out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Mar 2019

Bradley Cooper  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

As Tom Cruise ages out of the “Mission Impossible” action star type — but still fit enough for “Top Gun II” — Cooper is seemingly auditioning for it. A word of advice: He should be channeling Steve McQueen with a bit of a turtleneck and a solid black motorcycle jacket.

Poppy: B+

PoppyiHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Mar 2019Wearing Viktor & Rolf Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *10068471f

Poppy in Viktor & Rolf.  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

This is how you wear couture on the red carpet. This dress could easily overpower anyone, but she makes it work with the platform Nike sneakers and the spike choker, reinforcing the glamorous motorcycle gang references. She’s in on the joke.

Lupita Nyong’o: A-

Lupita Nyong'o'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' TV show, New York, USA - 18 Mar 2019

Lupita Nyong’o in Bande Noir.  Mike Reed/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Lupita keeps on reminding us that she’s a total fashion girl. This metallic pink jumpsuit not only looks amazing on her, but she’s able to make it really daytime and effortless. The color contact lenses and the pink lip and nails show her playful, fearless side.

Keira Knightley: C+

Keira Knightley'The Aftermath' film screening, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Mar 2019 Wearing Valentino Same Outfit as catwalk model *10128931bn

Keira Knightley in Valentino.  Paul Zimmerman/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In theory, the hair, makeup and dress should work, but there is something costumey about it. The result feels more like a garden fairy who got stuck in the rain.

Kacey Musgraves: C-

Kacey MusgravesiHeartRadio Music Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Mar 2019

Kacey Musgraves in Versace.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

She looks like a sexy mortician on her day off — and her glam choices really keep on pushing a wax figure connotation.

Bradley Cooper john legend Keira Knightley Lupita Nyong’o
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus