After bringing the musical world together this weekend for the Global Citizen virtual concert, Lady Gaga remains top of mind. Here, a deep dive through the years of her most memorable fashion.

Lady GagaNokia 5800 launch party, Punk, London, Britain - 27 Jan 2009

Lady Gaga, 2009 Nokia 5800 launch party.  Richard Young/Shutterstock

B+: Early days Lady Gaga — you know, when she used to show up for the launch of a new cell phone, as was the case here. This look is very pop princess, not yet full-fledged fashion icon. But we still love the hair bow and pink high heels. Very Malibu Barbie.

Lady Gaga2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Los Angeles, America - 12 Sep 2010

Lady Gaga, 2010 MTV Video Music Awards  Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

B+: She’s already upped her game to the next level. She not only swept the 2010 MTV VMAs, she also won the red carpet with this Philip Treacy hat, Alexander McQueen dress and impossible to walk in yet extremely chic armadillo shoes. The blue tips of her hair are an example of Gaga’s long-running commitment to using hair as the ultimate accessory.

Lady Gaga52nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 31 Jan 2010

Lady Gaga, 2010 Grammy Awards  BDG/Shutterstock

A-: This dress shows not only that she can wear serious clothes, but that she can bring fantasy to a traditional world. The encrusted Armani dress with orbiting rings and added star-like accessory was the perfect ensemble for the true star of the night — we are all in her orbit.

Lady Gaga dressed as 'Joe Calderone'2011 MTV Video Music Awards: Press Room, Los Angeles, America - 28 Aug 2011

Lady Gaga dressed as “Joe Calderone,” 2011 MTV Video Music Awards  Broadimage/Shutterstock

B: Lady Gaga’s male alter ego, Joe Calderone, rocking a pompadour, sideburns and a five o’clock shadow is just another day at the office for the singer. The drag king look might not be her best red carpet fashion moment, but it shows her range.

Lady GagaLady Gaga out and about, London, Britain - 16 Nov 2011

Lady Gaga, 2011  Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

B: Even a normal daytime look in Gaga’s universe is a case of high fashion. The bright color-blocking Roksanda dress paired with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator proves there is no such thing as a fashion-free moment for her. Commitment is key.

Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los AngelesAPTOPIX 87th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA

Lady Gaga, 2015 Oscars  Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A-: She is starting to hint toward a shift, from pop megastar to a Hollywood power player. The custom-made Azzedine Alaïa gown channeled screen sirens yet the red leather gloves evoked tension, a Gaga signature.

Lady Gaga61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammy Awards  Broadimage/Shutterstock

A: Channeling Kate Moss in this head-turning Celine runway piece confirms that Gaga is always on the cusp of the latest trends and designers. Let’s not forget she was the first celebrity to sit front row at Hedi Slimane’s Celine debut show.

Lady GagaCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala  Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

A: This is the ultimate expression of how Gaga uses fashion as art. Her longtime collaboration with Brandon Maxwell as designer and stylist created one of the most memorable moments of her career. The oversize head bow is a Gaga signature, and the dramatic pink gown spoke to the trend of mega volume she wore on the carpet all last year. This was the ideal embodiment of fashion and drama that she lives for — and we do, too.