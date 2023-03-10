WWD Report Card: What Should the Oscar Nominees Wear on Sunday?

Ana de Armas in Vikor & Rolf couture:

Ana de Armas in Vikor & Rolf couture WWD/VARIETY

We’re begging for someone to wear this total fantasy moment from Vikor & Rolf’s recent couture collection — and de Armas is the ideal candidate. She often favors color and this pastel blue would definitely fit the bill.

Michelle Yeoh in Christian Dior couture:

Michelle Yeoh in Christian Dior couture WWD/VARIETY

Dressing like an Oscar is a red carpet classic. From Nicole Kidman to Jennifer Lawrence, this power move has proven to be always remembered as a fashion win. The goddess cut of this gown is chic and would be very flattering on her.

Cate Blanchett in Schiaparelli couture:

Cate Blanchett in Schiaparelli couture WWD/VARIETY

Cate Blanchett is in a fashion league of her own. It takes real know-how to pull off this couture one-piece tuxedo, which Blanchett could do effortlessly. The masculine meets feminine jumpsuit, on the champagne-colored red carpet, would become an instant classic.

Stephanie Hsu in Paco Rabanne:

Stephanie Hsu in Paco Rabanne WWD/VARIETY

Breakthrough stars have many advantages, one of them being a clean slate with their red carpet fashion résumé. This metallic Paco Rabanne boomerang dress is the kind of dress that would look amazing on TV, making her a household name around the world.

Angela Bassett in Alexander McQueen:

WWD/VARIETY

When Naomi Campbell opened the Alexander McQueen show in this dress, we immediately started to think of who might be able to pull this off on the red carpet — and Angela Bassett is the woman for the job. The sculpted neckline, fitted corset and floor-sweeping silhouette would add the necessary head-turning drama to her natural beauty.

Paul Mescal in Prada:

Paul Mescal in Prada WWD/VARIETY

The emerging Brit has shown total loyalty to Prada in the past, so we’d love to see him rocking this latest number from the fall 2023 collection, channeling the ’70s as never seen before. It strikes the right balance of minimal yet daring.

Austin Butler in Valentino:

Austin Butler in Valentino WWD/VARIETY

This Valentino couture black suit with sheer feathered top gives the right amount of glam for the “Elvis” actor, known for his love of twists on classic menswear. The breaking down of menswear barriers over the past season would also give the fashion world’s seal of approval.

Ke Huy Quan in Brioni:

Ke Huy Quan in Brioni VARIETY/Courtesy of Brioni

The white smoking jacket with black pants has been a favorite of leading actors in the past. However, the cream-colored shirt with matching bowtie gives a sophisticated spin to the evening effort that would fit Quan perfectly.