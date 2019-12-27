WWD's 2019 Superlatives

Biggest flirt, most mysterious and more: the 2019 WWD superlatives, celebrity edition.

Best Couple:
Marc Jacobs and Char DeFrancesco

Biggest Overachiever:
Jennifer Lopez

Most mysterious:
Adam Driver

Rookie of the Year:
Megan Thee Stallion

Life of the Party:
Lizzo

Most Popular:
Sally Rooney

Best Instagram Boyfriend:
Leonardo DiCaprio

Biggest Gossip:
Diplo

Most Likely to Be Late to Class:
Yeehaw Agenda

Drama King:
Jeff Bezos

Biggest Flirt:
Pete Davidson

Prom Queen:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Most Gullible:
College admissions scandal participants

Most Changed Since Freshman Year:
The $120,000 Art Basel Banana

Most Likely to Succeed:
Lil Nas X

Biggest Zaddy:
Keanu Reeves