The British royal family followed tradition roadway, attending St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England for services on Christmas morning. They were headed to church with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family, including Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge — and for the first time, little Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Andrew, who was forced to step down from royal duties earlier this year due to his entanglement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, made a surprise appearance at the service, walking alongside his brother Prince Charles. The duchess wore a bespoke, mocha Catherine Walker double-breasted coatdress made from mohair, with a faux fur collar and cuffs and a belted waist. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend the service as they are on an extended sabbatical in the U.S. and Canada and will return to the U.K. in 2020. Report: Samantha Conti. #wwdeye #royalfamily #princesscharlotte #princegeorge #katemiddleton #princewilliam #christmas