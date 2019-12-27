Best Couple:
Marc Jacobs and Char DeFrancesco
Biggest Overachiever:
Jennifer Lopez
Most mysterious:
Adam Driver
Rookie of the Year:
Megan Thee Stallion
Life of the Party:
Lizzo
Most Popular:
Sally Rooney
Best Instagram Boyfriend:
Leonardo DiCaprio
Biggest Gossip:
Diplo
Most Likely to Be Late to Class:
Yeehaw Agenda
Drama King:
Jeff Bezos
Biggest Flirt:
Pete Davidson
Prom Queen:
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Most Gullible:
College admissions scandal participants
Most Changed Since Freshman Year:
The $120,000 Art Basel Banana
Most Likely to Succeed:
Lil Nas X
Biggest Zaddy:
Keanu Reeves