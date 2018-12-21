WWD's 2018 Superlatives

From royals to moguls to pop stars, here are this year's top celebrity newsmakers.

Class Clown:
Justin Theroux

Most Likely to Succeed:
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Biggest Overachievers:
Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Rookie of the Year:
@willsmith

Best Zaddy:
Jeff Goldblum

Most Likely to be Prom King and Queen:
Justin and Hailey Bieber

Best Couple:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Most Athletic:
Lindsay Lohan getting her groove on in Mykonos

Most Artistic:
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Biggest Flirt:
Noah Centineo ;)

Best Smile:
The Olsen twins

Biggest Gossip:
Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video

Most Likely to Attend the Party Without an Invitation:
Offset

Teacher’s Pet:
Lucas Hedges

Most Changed Since Freshman Year:
Kylie Jenner

Drama Queen:
Drake

Most Mysterious:
Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner

