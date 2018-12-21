WWD's 2018 Superlatives

Less than 10 years ago, Hector Espinal was afraid to put his fingers near someone’s face, let alone execute a proper smokey eye. Now he regularly paints the face of Rihanna, one of the most celebrated singers in the world. Espinal’s rise — not only to doing Rihanna’s makeup, but also as a global makeup artist for her highly successful Fenty Beauty brand — began in 2009, writes @alexa_writes . Then a nanny, he put in an application at the Sephora located at 57th Street and Lexington in Manhattan. “I applied as a cashier because I had a phobia of touching people,” he said. “The guy who interviewed me asked me what I like to do for fun. My first answer was to party ’cause I love going clubbing. He’s like, ‘No what else do you like to do?’ I had this obsession with sketching, so for my second interview, I brought in my sketches, and he was like, ‘I want to make you into a makeup artist.’ I was like, ‘I think you should pump your breaks.’” Read more about Espinal’s meteoric rise on WWD.com, but first, see his clever foundation application tip. 📹: @zackgranted . . . . . #wwdbeauty #fentybeauty