WWD's 2018 Superlatives

Class Clown:
Justin Theroux
Most Likely to Succeed:
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Biggest Overachievers:
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Rookie of the Year:
@willsmith
Best Zaddy:
Jeff Goldblum
Most Likely to be Prom King and Queen:
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Best Couple:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Most Athletic:
Lindsay Lohan getting her groove on in Mykonos
Most Artistic:
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Biggest Flirt:
Noah Centineo ;)
Best Smile:
The Olsen twins
Biggest Gossip:
Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video
Most Likely to Attend the Party Without an Invitation:
Offset
Teacher’s Pet:
Lucas Hedges
Most Changed Since Freshman Year:
Kylie Jenner
Drama Queen:
Drake
Most Mysterious:
Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner