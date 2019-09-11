Wednesday morning, Michael Kors’ Brooklyn Navy Yard show drew its usual starry front row, this season including Nicole Kidman, Kate Hudson, Yalitza Aparicio, Sutton Foster, Lucy Hale, Emily Ratajkowski, Mafalda, Olympia of Greece, Ella Hunt and more.

While Kidman and Hudson are seasoned Michael Kors guests, it was the first fashion show for Aparicio, who became quite the red-carpet star this past awards season while on the trail for “Roma.”

“I will see how it actually is because all I know is what you see online,” she said before the show, seated with her stylist Sophie Lopez.

Aparicio said she is in the process of speaking to a couple of directors about future projects, and is also focused on humanitarian work at the moment. In the months after the Oscars, which turned her into a megastar in her native Mexico, she’s still adjusting to how “Roma” changed her life.

“I was trying to assimilate all that had happened,” she said. “[People] wanted to meet me and ask questions about the film and how it had been filmed all over the world; it was all sort of a big dream,” she said.

“This is my fourth and final — we’re ending it on a high note,” said Hale, as she was making her way back to her seat after getting an introduction to Kidman. “He’s [Kors] so iconic and classic and is always dressing for very strong powerful women. And I hear he’s just a lovely human being. So I’m happy to be included in all of it today.”

After the show she was planning to order room service and nap; on Monday, she begins filming for her upcoming CW series “Katy Keene,” a spin-off of “Riverdale.”

“We get to actually film in New York, which in these days is unheard of,” she said.