‘Yellowjackets’ Star Jasmin Savoy Brown’s NYFW Diary

Showtime’s hit drama “Yellowjackets” is easily one of the biggest breakout TV shows of the moment, and taking in New York Fashion Week goes hand in hand with being part of such a project.

For the series’ actor Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Taissa in the show, this week was a busy one: Her schedule took her from the Coach, Bronx and Banco and Ulla Johnson shows to Rodarte’s event and Mejuri’s party. The actor, also seen in the new “Scream” movie, shares her behind-the-scenes diary below.

Jasmin Savoy Brown, ahead of the Coach show

Tell us about your fashion week.

“Oh my god, it’s been an absolute dream, thanks to about 100 people. I must say I loved every one of my looks, and none of them would have been possible without Sarah Nelson (makeup), Taylor Tanaka (hair), Dani and Emma (stylists) and Ashton Fontana (PR). I felt so confident in the ensembles we crafted that I had an easy time making friends, and I’m leaving this fashion week with a full heart — so many new people to spend time with and get to know. I could not have imagined a better first NYFW.”

What has been your favorite single look you’ve seen come down the runway?

“At the Coach show, there was an all-brown leather look — brown trench with dark brown cuffs, matching dark brown pants, boots and bag, and a dark brown choker. It’s flawless — I want to wear it.”

Most exciting person you’ve met this week?

“There are too many to count. I made a lot of incredible friends this week, including, but not limited to, Zara Rahim, Asia Monet Ray, Chloé Véro, Ibada Wadud, Maude Apatow, Bethann Hardison and Nikki Ogunnaike.”

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Have people wanted to talk “Yellowjackets” at the shows?

“Yes! Constantly. I’m always surprised — being recognized frequently is new to me, but so much fun because I always ask to hear people’s theories about the show. My favorite moments are mutual fan moments; I met Maude Apatow at Batsheva’s party and we both fangirled over the other. I mean have you see her in ‘Euphoria’?”

Favorite thing you’ve worn this week?

“Making me choose is mean. But since I have to…I’m still dead over my Ulla Johnson ‘fit. Sandy cream shorts, top and trench with layered brown and white bags, black heeled boots and gold earrings. Very ‘Indiana Jones’ chic. Ulla Johnson’s show took place Sunday morning when it was snowing — all of my outside photos are accented by snowflakes and it adds a magic touch to an already perfect look.”

Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Ulla Johnson look

How do you describe your personal style?

“In day-to-day life: simple, eclectic, colorful. On red carpets and at events: bold, sexy, fun.”

Who are your fashion icons?

“Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Zendaya and Diane Keaton.”

What are you up to post-NYFW?

“First, I plan to sleep for 48 hours straight. After that, I’ll get back to work on my EP. And hopefully find my way to Paris Fashion Week…”

Jasmin Savoy Brown en route to the Bronx and Banco show

