×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

Zoë Kravitz Talks Directing ‘Pussy Island’ at the YSL Show

Hailey Bieber and Rosé eyed the warm coats on a cold night, while Got7's Mark Tuan prepped for his first tour.

Eva Herzigovà, Kate Moss, Carla Bruni
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Alexia Gredy
Eva Herzigovà
Kate Moss
View ALL 11 Photos

Zoë Kravitz landed in Paris straight from “Pussy Island.” She’s been spending days in the editing room finishing her provocatively titled directorial debut.

Kravitz’s been a face of the house for the better part of six years, and formed more than a friendship with designer Anthony Vaccarello over that time.

“It feels like I’m going home. I feel like I’m with my family now,” she said as she took her front row seat. “I’m excited to see what he’s created. It’s incredible that he steps it up and blows my mind every time. He’s just a creative person. Fashion is all about creativity and he takes inspiration from all over. It’s more than just clothes and fabric, it’s really his spirit that we’re watching.”

Related Galleries

As for taking the helm of her upcoming film, it’s been a learning curve for the actress, who grew up in front of the camera.

“It’s like going to school. You learn a lot about what it takes to make a film. It’s pretty wild,” she said. “I will never be the same on a movie set again.”

It might be a bit of a tease to show a collection of sweater dresses and full-length duster coats (and for spring no less) to an audience full of celebs in miniskirts on a blustery autumn night. But that’s exactly what Vaccarello did with Blackpink’s Rosé and Hailey Bieber wearing minis in the front row.

After the show, Bieber declared the outerwear her favorite. “I loved it,” she said, declaring she wanted “Everything — all the jackets especially.”

The model hugged singer Charlotte Lawrence and her mom Christa Miller. “Everybody all in one place!” she exclaimed of catching up with her friend from L.A. Bieber planned to go to the after party, but only after an outfit update. “I’ll probably get out of my heels,” she said.

Rosé also declared the outwear her favorite. “Amazing, I loved it,” she said. “I loved all the long coats, they were stunning.”

The trio of the original supers including Kate Moss, Amber Valletta and Shalom Harlow chatted on the terrace at the foot of Place du Trocadéro that was built for the show. Moss, giving air kisses to friends, had a fashion emergency when her oversize earring broke off. Being the pro she is, Moss took off the other earring and flipped up the collar of her faux-fur coat to make a different style statement.

“Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer took in the view of the Eiffel Tower, which served as a backdrop of the runway. “Oh, this old thing,” she joked of the moment. “It’s kinda unmatched.”

She’s taking time off after wrapping the fifth and final season of the series, as well as indie film “All Fun and Games.”

“I’m currently focusing on a little bit of life things, because you’ve gotta do that, too,” she said of taking a breather. “It’s important to have balance.”

Got7’s Mark Tuan attended his first fashion show last September. He’s now become a front row regular and is trying to up his style game. “I mean, I’ve tried to,” he said. “I try all the time. I’m trying to dress up a bit more these days.”

He’ll fly back to Los Angeles to start his first solo tour next week. The K-pop star has been working with a stylist to design the costumes, which he said are not as sleek as the YSL suit he was wearing but “full of colors.”

“I’m by myself on stage, but we have some surprises,” he said of his first time touring without his group. “I mean there’s nerves, of course, and a little bit of excitement.”

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Hot Summer Bags

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Zoë Kravitz Talks 'Pussy Island,' Blackpink's

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad