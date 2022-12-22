Alexandra Daddario Shakes Things Up in Fiery Red Midi Dress on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Alexandra Daddario wore a fiery red ensemble for a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

For the pre-recorded appearance airing on Jan. 4, Daddario had on a sleeveless red midi dress with a low-cut neckline.

Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

She coordinated with matching crisscross strap sandals and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and gold bracelets.

For makeup, Daddario went with a bold red lipstick to coordinate with her dress. She parted her hair to one side and pulled back into a tight bun. Her nails were painted sky blue contrasting with the dress.

Alexandra Daddario, Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

2022 was a year of style moments for the actress, who also serves as a Dior global brand ambassador.

In September, she appeared at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards wearing a pearl-embellished couture dress from Dior. Later that same month, she wore a cropped jacket from Dior to attend the brand’s spring 2023 runway show. Earlier this month, she wore a gothic Dior gown for the premiere of her new television show, “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.”

In addition to her notable red carpet appearances clad in Dior, 2022 was also a great year for Daddario’s acting career. She received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie for her role as Rachel Patton in HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Daddario is also in pre-production for “I Wish You All the Best,” where she’ll star opposite Cole Sprouse.