Alicia Keys Graces ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ in Shearling Coat and Sequin Jumpsuit

Alicia Keys appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday, wearing a statement-making coat.

For her performance on the show, the singer wore a golden sequin zip-up jumpsuit with a white shearling coat. She coordinated the outfit with a pair of metallic gold boots and accessorized with hardware link earrings.

Keys’ coat was from Michael Kors Collection’s fall 2022 line. The designer’s collection for that season was filled with classic tailoring and many statement outerwear pieces, including the coat.

Alicia Keys Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

For makeup, Keys went for a stage-ready look, including a matte coral lip, a touch of highlighter on her cheeks and shimmering eye shadow with light mascara. She had her hair slicked back and tied into a tight high ponytail.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Alicia Keys. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Keys famously went makeup-free for several years, but returned to color cosmetics earlier this year in a partnership with E.l.f. Beauty called Keys Soulcare. She debuted the makeup products when she attended this year’s Met Gala in May.

“I was taking on these tremendously oppressive beauty standards that I thought somehow applied to me in regards to being perfect, and I obviously rebelled against that,” Keys told WWD about her previous disavowals of makeup. “I found my way around to the fact that I get to create my beauty standard, I get to choose what is beauty to me, and how I want to express that.”

Before Keys took to the stage to perform, she sat down for an interview with Colbert, where she wore a glittering black jacket, a silver sequin bandeau top, black tailored trousers and sparkling silver sequin heels.

For her performance, the singer sang the Christmas classic “Santa Baby,” which is also the title of her new and first-ever holiday album.