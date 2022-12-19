×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Do Brand TikTok Challenges Work?

Eye

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer Talks Season Three

Business

LuisaViaRoma Secures Lease for Manhattan Retail Destination

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Debuts Her Soulcare Brand’s Wrinkle-defying ‘Truly Becoming’ Serum Designed for Fast Improvements

Alicia Keys' skin care brand has debuted its latest offering for anti-aging and hydrating products.

Alicia Keys skincare Peptide Serum, Keys Soulcare
Alicia Keys' skin care brand has debuted its latest offering. courtesy

Alicia Keys‘ skin care brand Keys Soulcare has revealed its latest production, Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum. Keys Soulcare was created in collaboration with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder.

The new serum claims it helps to plump, hydrate and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles with a poly-peptide complex and marine bamboo. According to the brand, 97 percent of subjects that tested the serum experienced an instant improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while 98 percent saw an increase in skin hydration immediately and 100 percent experienced an improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just seven days.

Related Galleries

Alicia Keys in Multi-Benefit Serum Look
Alicia Keys in a Multi-Benefit Serum Look. RUO BING LI

“We’re gratified that the transformations experienced by users of Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum are so profound,” Snyder said in a statement.

All Keys Soulcare products feature a written affirmation on the packaging that Keys personally writes and selects. The affirmation for the new product reads: “I rise above.”

Truly Fulfilled Multi-Benefit Serum in Digital & VM sizes (41027)
Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum. Kevin Cremens

In a statement, Keys said this “is a little reminder that you can do anything…and you really can. Once you believe in your greatness, there’s nothing that can stop you.”

The Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum features three key ingredients. The first is the poly-peptide complex, a potent amino acid formulation for firming skin and improving skin tone. The second is marine bamboo, a seaweed extract that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. The third is multiweight hyaluronic acid, a hydrating solution in high and low molecular weights that helps skin stay hydrated for a plump, smooth look.

Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum.

“Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum is such a powerful offering to include in your daily ritual,” said Keys in a statement.

“My own ritual for this serum begins by washing the day off with Golden Cleanser or Nourishing Cleansing Balm. Then, I love to spray the beautiful Reviving Aura Mist and follow it with this serum. Sometimes I’ll use the Obsidian Facial Roller to really help stimulate my skin. I then complete the ritual with Rich Skin Transformation Cream, and my skin really does feel nourished, refined, softer, and smoother. And so does my soul.”

Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum Packaging.

The price point for the Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum is $38. The product is available at keyssoulcare.com and will be available at Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com on Dec. 26.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Hot Summer Bags

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alicia Keys Soulcare Debuts Truly Becoming Wrinkle-Fighting Serum

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad