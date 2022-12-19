EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Debuts Her Soulcare Brand’s Wrinkle-defying ‘Truly Becoming’ Serum Designed for Fast Improvements

Alicia Keys‘ skin care brand Keys Soulcare has revealed its latest production, Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum. Keys Soulcare was created in collaboration with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder.

The new serum claims it helps to plump, hydrate and visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles with a poly-peptide complex and marine bamboo. According to the brand, 97 percent of subjects that tested the serum experienced an instant improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while 98 percent saw an increase in skin hydration immediately and 100 percent experienced an improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in just seven days.

Alicia Keys in a Multi-Benefit Serum Look. RUO BING LI

“We’re gratified that the transformations experienced by users of Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum are so profound,” Snyder said in a statement.

All Keys Soulcare products feature a written affirmation on the packaging that Keys personally writes and selects. The affirmation for the new product reads: “I rise above.”

Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum. Kevin Cremens

In a statement, Keys said this “is a little reminder that you can do anything…and you really can. Once you believe in your greatness, there’s nothing that can stop you.”

The Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum features three key ingredients. The first is the poly-peptide complex, a potent amino acid formulation for firming skin and improving skin tone. The second is marine bamboo, a seaweed extract that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. The third is multiweight hyaluronic acid, a hydrating solution in high and low molecular weights that helps skin stay hydrated for a plump, smooth look.

Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum.

“Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum is such a powerful offering to include in your daily ritual,” said Keys in a statement.

“My own ritual for this serum begins by washing the day off with Golden Cleanser or Nourishing Cleansing Balm. Then, I love to spray the beautiful Reviving Aura Mist and follow it with this serum. Sometimes I’ll use the Obsidian Facial Roller to really help stimulate my skin. I then complete the ritual with Rich Skin Transformation Cream, and my skin really does feel nourished, refined, softer, and smoother. And so does my soul.”

Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum Packaging.

The price point for the Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum is $38. The product is available at keyssoulcare.com and will be available at Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com on Dec. 26.