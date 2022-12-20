Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Campaign Supporting the Use of Leather Alternatives

Alicia Silverstone used her star power for a cause she’s long been passionate about.

The “Clueless” actress posed nude in a new PETA campaign, advocating for people to end the use of leather materials for vegan products. On Tuesday, PETA posted a standout shot from the ad and a video on YouTube showing a behind-the-scenes look.

Alicia Silverstone in a PETA campaign supporting vegan products. COURTESY OF PETA

“If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals, then that is what I’m after,” the actress shared in the video. “I never, ever get naked, in TV, in film, nothing, never, nope. But I’ve done it for PETA, because that’s how much it matters to me.”

In the shot for the campaign, Silverstone poses nude except for a statement pair of vegan brown cowboy boots. The photo, posted to PETA’s Instagram account on Tuesday, reads “Don’t Be a Prick.” According to PETA’s website, the choice to stop wearing leather packs a double punch: It saves animals and lessens the negative impact the material has on the environment during its production.

The campaign was photographed by Brian Bowen Smith, a fine-art photographer whose celebrity portraits include those of Demi Moore, Cindy Crawford, Selma Blair and Jennifer Aniston. It appears on a 29-foot billboard ad in Times Square in New York City.

“I really like the merge of being conscious of no animals’ skins but also being conscious of the Earth, because we all have to live in it, the animals and us, and without it we’re screwed,” Silverstone continues in the short clip.

The animal rights group urges consumers to purchase alternative leather materials, including mushroom, apple and cactus leather.