×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior to Unveil ‘Designer of Dreams’ Exhibit in Tokyo

Fashion

Valentino, Haider Ackermann for Gaultier Among Haute Couture Highlights

Fashion

Moncler Genius Headed to London Fashion Week in February

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Campaign Supporting the Use of Leather Alternatives

The former “Clueless” star posed nude in a pair of vegan leather cowboy boots for the animal rights latest campaign.

Alicia Silverstone bares it on broadway in PETA ad campaign dont be a prick, vegan leather boots, nude style statement
Alicia Silverstone in the PETA campaign. Courtesy of PETA

Alicia Silverstone used her star power for a cause she’s long been passionate about.

The “Clueless” actress posed nude in a new PETA campaign, advocating for people to end the use of leather materials for vegan products. On Tuesday, PETA posted a standout shot from the ad and a video on YouTube showing a behind-the-scenes look.

Alicia Silverstone bares it on broadway in PETA ad campaign dont be a prick, vegan leather boots, nude style statement

Alicia Silverstone in a PETA campaign supporting vegan products.

COURTESY OF PETA

“If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals, then that is what I’m after,” the actress shared in the video. “I never, ever get naked, in TV, in film, nothing, never, nope. But I’ve done it for PETA, because that’s how much it matters to me.”

Related Galleries

In the shot for the campaign, Silverstone poses nude except for a statement pair of vegan brown cowboy boots. The photo, posted to PETA’s Instagram account on Tuesday, reads “Don’t Be a Prick.” According to PETA’s website, the choice to stop wearing leather packs a double punch: It saves animals and lessens the negative impact the material has on the environment during its production.

The campaign was photographed by Brian Bowen Smith, a fine-art photographer whose celebrity portraits include those of Demi Moore, Cindy Crawford, Selma Blair and Jennifer Aniston. It appears on a 29-foot billboard ad in Times Square in New York City.

“I really like the merge of being conscious of no animals’ skins but also being conscious of the Earth, because we all have to live in it, the animals and us, and without it we’re screwed,” Silverstone continues in the short clip.

The animal rights group urges consumers to purchase alternative leather materials, including mushroom, apple and cactus leather.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Hot Summer Bags

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alicia Silverstone Goes Nude for PETA Ad for Leather Alternatives

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad