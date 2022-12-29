×
Allison Williams Brings Fiery-red Statement Suiting to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ for ‘M3gan’ Press Tour

The actress is currently promoting her new horror film "M3gan."

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J073 -- Pictured: (l-r) Allison Williams, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
Allison Williams and Kelly Clarkson (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal) Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

Allison Williams got fiery-red for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

For the pre-recorded appearance airing on Jan. 6, the actress wore a three-piece red leather suit, complete with a blazer, vest and trousers. She coordinated the look with a pair of black platform cylindrical heels.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J073 -- Pictured: (l-r) Folake Olowofoyeku, Allison Williams, Betty Henderson, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
(L-R): Folake Olowofoyeku, Allison Williams, Betty Henderson and Kelly Clarkson Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

For makeup, Williams went for a minimalist look with a natural lip and a touch of mascara. For hair, she had it parted down the middle and done in a wavy style.

Williams is currently on a press tour promoting her new movie “M3gan,” a horror film about a robotics engineer at a toy company who builds a lifelike doll that goes on a killing spree. In addition to an acting role in the film, Williams is an executive producer. The movie releases on Jan. 6.

The actress has racked up her resume with roles in thrillers and horror films over the past few years. In 2017, she elevated her film career with a role in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” which received critical acclaim. She also starred in the Netflix horror film “The Perfection,” released in May 2019 to positive reviews.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J073 -- Pictured: (l-r) Folake Olowofoyeku, Allison Williams, Betty Henderson -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal)
From left: Folake Olowofoyeku, Allison Williams and Betty Henderson. Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

Williams first came into the public eye as a cast member on Lena Dunham’s HBO Series “Girls,” where she starred as Marnie Michaels.

Her role on “Girls” arguably helped catapult her to “It” girl status. Williams has also managed to make her mark through fashion. In 2016, the actress joined Ciara and Tori Kelly for the Keds’ spring advertising campaign; Williams also directed two short videos for the brand’s website.

Williams is also a philanthropist. In 2017, she relaunched her “10 Days of Giving” campaign to raise money for Horizons National to provide summer learning programs for low-income children to prevent summer learning loss.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

