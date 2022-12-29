Allison Williams Brings Fiery-red Statement Suiting to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ for ‘M3gan’ Press Tour

Allison Williams got fiery-red for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

For the pre-recorded appearance airing on Jan. 6, the actress wore a three-piece red leather suit, complete with a blazer, vest and trousers. She coordinated the look with a pair of black platform cylindrical heels.

(L-R): Folake Olowofoyeku, Allison Williams, Betty Henderson and Kelly Clarkson Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

For makeup, Williams went for a minimalist look with a natural lip and a touch of mascara. For hair, she had it parted down the middle and done in a wavy style.

Williams is currently on a press tour promoting her new movie “M3gan,” a horror film about a robotics engineer at a toy company who builds a lifelike doll that goes on a killing spree. In addition to an acting role in the film, Williams is an executive producer. The movie releases on Jan. 6.

The actress has racked up her resume with roles in thrillers and horror films over the past few years. In 2017, she elevated her film career with a role in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” which received critical acclaim. She also starred in the Netflix horror film “The Perfection,” released in May 2019 to positive reviews.

From left: Folake Olowofoyeku, Allison Williams and Betty Henderson. Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

Williams first came into the public eye as a cast member on Lena Dunham’s HBO Series “Girls,” where she starred as Marnie Michaels.

Her role on “Girls” arguably helped catapult her to “It” girl status. Williams has also managed to make her mark through fashion. In 2016, the actress joined Ciara and Tori Kelly for the Keds’ spring advertising campaign; Williams also directed two short videos for the brand’s website.

Williams is also a philanthropist. In 2017, she relaunched her “10 Days of Giving” campaign to raise money for Horizons National to provide summer learning programs for low-income children to prevent summer learning loss.