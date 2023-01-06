Allison Williams Shines in Metallic Emilia Wickstead Dress at ‘M3GAN’ Screening

Allison Williams arrived at a special screening of “M3GAN” on Jan. 4 in New York City wearing a shiny, sleek dress by Emilia Wickstead.

In honor of her new film, which she both executive produced and starred in, the actress wore a metallic column dress paired with classic black pumps. For accessories, she adorned herself with jewelry from Fred Leighton, including four colorful bejeweled bangles, drop earrings, a snake ring and two diamond rings.

Allison Williams attends a special NY screening of “M3GAN” on Jan. 4, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images for Universal Pictu

To create her look for the event, Williams worked with celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich. Ehrlich also works with Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, McKenna Grace and Lauren Cohan.

For makeup, Williams worked with Benjamin Puckey, who gave her an evening-ready look featuring a pink lip, blush on her cheeks, eye-popping mascara and a subtle hint of shimmering eyeshadow. For hair, she worked with hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg, who parted her hair to one side and gave it an elegant wavy style.

Williams was accompanied to the screening by her fiancé Alexander Dreymon. The actor went classic for the event, wearing a black suit, black tie, white shirt and black shoes.

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon attend a special NY screening of “M3GAN” on Jan. 04 in New York City. Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Williams has been hard at work on the press tour for her new movie “M3GAN.” The actress and producer recently appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in an all-red leather ensemble with black heels to discuss the film.

“M3GAN” is a horror film about a robotics engineer at a toy company who builds a lifelike doll that goes on a killing spree. The movie is being released Friday.

Williams was first catapulted into the spotlight for her role on HBO’s “Girls,” where she played Marnie Michaels for all six seasons of the show’s run.

Over the past few years Williams has stacked her acting resumes with credits in horror films, notably in Jordan Peele’s 2017 film “Get Out,” which received critical acclaim.