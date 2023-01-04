Ana de Armas Does Minimalist Dressing in Oscar de la Renta, Talks Starring in ‘Ballerina’ With Keanu Reeves on ‘Tonight Show’

Ana de Armas appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

For her television segment, de Armas wore a black dress by Oscar de la Renta with a thigh-high slit and ruffle detail cascading from the waist.

The actress coordinated with rhinestone-encrusted strappy sandals from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a single bejeweled ring from Leighton jewels.

Ana de Armas on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 3. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

De Armas worked with stylist Samantha McMillen to create her look for the television appearance. McMillen also works with Momona Tamada, January Jones and Brie Larson.

For makeup, de Armas tapped Gita Bass, who gave the actress a soft pink lip and eye-popping eye makeup, including heavy mascara and eye shadow. Hairstylist Lona Vigi gave her a middle part down the center and a wavy style.

Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. Todd Owyoung/NBC

During her segment the actress discussed her favorite ice cream flavor, how she was terrified to play Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s “Blonde” and her upcoming film “Ballerina” with Keanu Reeves. De Armas also played the three-word movie game with Jimmy Fallon as they tried to get each other to guess the titles of movies using only three words.

The Tuesday episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” also featured a segment with actor Luke Grimes, who is starring in the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”

Actor Luke Grimes during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 3. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Like de Armas, Grimes took a minimalist approach to color for dressing, opting for a black shirt, black trousers and black boots paired with a chocolate brown blazer. Grimes discussed releasing his first country music single and traveling cross-country with his wife.

The episode also featured a performance by musician Protoje.