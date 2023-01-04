×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas and Thom Browne Face Off in Court Over Use of Stripes

Fashion

What to Watch: Space Is the New Frontier for Luxury Brands

Business

Shopify Launches ‘Commerce Components’ to Accelerate Growth

Ana de Armas Does Minimalist Dressing in Oscar de la Renta, Talks Starring in ‘Ballerina’ With Keanu Reeves on ‘Tonight Show’

The actress and Jimmy Fallon discussed her hesitance to play Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde" and her new film with Keanu Reeves, "Ballerina."

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1769 -- Pictured: Actress Ana de Armas arrives on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022
Blonde. L to R: Adrien Brody as The Playwright & Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Cr. Netflix © 2022
View ALL 12 Photos

Ana de Armas appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

For her television segment, de Armas wore a black dress by Oscar de la Renta with a thigh-high slit and ruffle detail cascading from the waist.

The actress coordinated with rhinestone-encrusted strappy sandals from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a single bejeweled ring from Leighton jewels.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1769 -- Pictured: Actress Ana de Armas wears oscar de la renta dress arrives on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Ana de Armas on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 3. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

De Armas worked with stylist Samantha McMillen to create her look for the television appearance. McMillen also works with Momona Tamada, January Jones and Brie Larson.

Related Galleries

For makeup, de Armas tapped Gita Bass, who gave the actress a soft pink lip and eye-popping eye makeup, including heavy mascara and eye shadow. Hairstylist Lona Vigi gave her a middle part down the center and a wavy style.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1769 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Actress Ana de Armas during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. Todd Owyoung/NBC

During her segment the actress discussed her favorite ice cream flavor, how she was terrified to play Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s “Blonde” and her upcoming film “Ballerina” with Keanu Reeves. De Armas also played the three-word movie game with Jimmy Fallon as they tried to get each other to guess the titles of movies using only three words.

The Tuesday episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” also featured a segment with actor Luke Grimes, who is starring in the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1769 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Luke Grimes during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Actor Luke Grimes during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 3. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Like de Armas, Grimes took a minimalist approach to color for dressing, opting for a black shirt, black trousers and black boots paired with a chocolate brown blazer. Grimes discussed releasing his first country music single and traveling cross-country with his wife.

The episode also featured a performance by musician Protoje.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Hot Summer Bags

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Oscar de la Renta Dress on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad