Angela Bassett Brightens Up in Yellow at Variety’s Directors to Watch Brunch

Angela Bassett arrived at the Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety’s Directors to Watch brunch on Friday in Palm Springs, California, taking a bright approach to color.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress donned a yellow jumpsuit with a ruched capelet detailing at the bodice from Greta Constantine. She complemented the look with a gold clutch bag from Rodo. She finished her ensemble by accessorizing with jewelry from Fernando Jorge, including earrings and a bracelet.

Angela Bassett at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety ’s Directors to Watch Brunch. Michael Buckner for Variety

To create her look for the awards, Bassett worked with stylist Jennifer Austin, who regularly works with the actress, having dressed her in brands such as Giambattista Valli, Valentino and Moschino.

For makeup, Bassett worked with D’Andre Michael, who gave the actress an elevated natural look with a honey-brown lip, blush to accent her cheeks and earth-tone eye shadow. For hair, Bassett worked with Randy Stodghill, who parted her hair down the center and gave her a wavy style.

Angela Bassett Michael Buckner for Variety

At the event Bassett received the award for Creative Impact in Acting for her role in Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the box office hit “Black Panther.” Bassett reprised her role as Queen Ramonda in the sequel, receiving critical acclaim for her performance. She is a nominee for this year’s Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the film.

Bassett has been making her rounds promoting the film, joining her costars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o for the promotional tour.

Variety’s Creative Impact Awards highlighted 10 directors to watch during the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. The event was hosted by Variety’s co-editor in chief Ramin Setoodeh. Honorees at this year’s awards included Maggie Betts, Elegance Bratton, Elijah Bynum, Alice Diop, Eva Longoria, Nida Manzoor, Laurel Parmet, Saim Sadiq, Jingyi Shao and Charlotte Wells.