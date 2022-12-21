Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress With Leather Moto Jacket at SAG-AFTRA Career Retrospective Screening

Anna Kendrick arrived on the red carpet for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations — Career Retrospective event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Tuesday in Los Angeles, delivering a floral fantasy for the occasion.
At the event, Kendrick wore a sleeveless black form-fitting dress with a blue-and-green floral print that hit above the knee. She paired the dress with blue satin pumps with gold hardware from Santoni. Kendrick accessorized the look with subtle earrings and a series of gold rings.
When she arrived on the red carpet, Kendrick also sported a black leather moto jacket, contrasting an edgier piece with a more feminine floral aesthetic.
For makeup, she went for an elevated natural look with a glossy pink lip, mascara and a subtle hint of shimmering eye shadow. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail.
During the event, Kendrick took the audience through her career on both stage and screen. The actress discussed her time on Broadway, where she became the second-youngest-ever Tony Award nominee in 1998 for her role in the musical “High Society.” Kendrick was nominated at that year’s ceremony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.
She continued acting, and in 2010 she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Up and Away.” Kendrick is also well-known to audiences for her lead role in the film “Pitch Perfect.”