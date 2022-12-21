Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress With Leather Moto Jacket at SAG-AFTRA Career Retrospective Screening

Anna Kendrick arrived on the red carpet for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations — Career Retrospective event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Tuesday in Los Angeles, delivering a floral fantasy for the occasion.

At the event, Kendrick wore a sleeveless black form-fitting dress with a blue-and-green floral print that hit above the knee. She paired the dress with blue satin pumps with gold hardware from Santoni. Kendrick accessorized the look with subtle earrings and a series of gold rings.

Anna Kendrick at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room. Getty Images

When she arrived on the red carpet, Kendrick also sported a black leather moto jacket, contrasting an edgier piece with a more feminine floral aesthetic.

For makeup, she went for an elevated natural look with a glossy pink lip, mascara and a subtle hint of shimmering eye shadow. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Anna Kendrick Getty Images

During the event, Kendrick took the audience through her career on both stage and screen. The actress discussed her time on Broadway, where she became the second-youngest-ever Tony Award nominee in 1998 for her role in the musical “High Society.” Kendrick was nominated at that year’s ceremony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Anna Kendrick at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles. Getty Images

She continued acting, and in 2010 she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Up and Away.” Kendrick is also well-known to audiences for her lead role in the film “Pitch Perfect.”