×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

This Season on ‘Emily in Paris,’ It’s All About Sylvie

Fashion

WWD’s Newsmaker of the Year: Dior’s Pietro Beccari

Fashion

2022’s Biggest Fashion News: The Gucci, Alessandro Michele Split

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress With Leather Moto Jacket at SAG-AFTRA Career Retrospective Screening

The actress discussed her career from stage to screen at the event, including her time on Broadway.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Anna Kendrick event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Anna Kendrick event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Anna Kendrick arrived on the red carpet for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations — Career Retrospective event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Tuesday in Los Angeles, delivering a floral fantasy for the occasion.

At the event, Kendrick wore a sleeveless black form-fitting dress with a blue-and-green floral print that hit above the knee. She paired the dress with blue satin pumps with gold hardware from Santoni. Kendrick accessorized the look with subtle earrings and a series of gold rings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Anna Kendrick event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Anna Kendrick at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room. Getty Images

When she arrived on the red carpet, Kendrick also sported a black leather moto jacket, contrasting an edgier piece with a more feminine floral aesthetic.

Related Galleries

For makeup, she went for an elevated natural look with a glossy pink lip, mascara and a subtle hint of shimmering eye shadow. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Anna Kendrick event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Anna Kendrick Getty Images

During the event, Kendrick took the audience through her career on both stage and screen. The actress discussed her time on Broadway, where she became the second-youngest-ever Tony Award nominee in 1998 for her role in the musical “High Society.” Kendrick was nominated at that year’s ceremony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Anna Kendrick event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Anna Kendrick at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles. Getty Images

She continued acting, and in 2010 she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Up and Away.” Kendrick is also well-known to audiences for her lead role in the film “Pitch Perfect.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Hot Summer Bags

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anna Kendrick Contrasts Floral Mini Dress & Leather Jacket for SAG

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad