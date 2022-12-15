Ashley Park Goes Green in Crocodile-embossed Pants at SiriusXM’s Town Hall

Ashley Park arrived at SiriusXM’s Town Hall on Wednesday in New York City wearing a sporty and chic look to promote the new season of “Emily in Paris.”

For her appearance at the broadcasting company, the actress wore a cropped green crocodile-embossed jacket with crystal trim on the bodice and matchings pants by Milkwhite. Underneath the jacket, she wore the Nue party brand from its spring 2022 collection.

Ashley Park attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Emily In Paris” at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Getty Images for SiriusXM

Park coordinated the look with Giuseppe Zanotti Gala Caleido knee-high suede boots with ombre crystal. For accessories, she wore several rings, a necklace and small hoop earrings.

To create her look, Park worked with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh. Walsh has been Park’s go-to stylist for the ongoing “Emily in Paris” press tour, dressing her in brands such as Balmain, Valentino and Bulgari.

For makeup, Park went for an approachable daytime look, featuring a matte lip, blush, heavy mascara and light gold eye shadow. She had her hair parted to one side and done in a flowing wavy style.

Ashley Park attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of “Emily In Paris.” Getty Images for SiriusXM

Park was joined at SiriusXM by her fellow “Emily in Paris” cast members, including Lily Collins, who plays the show’s title character, along with Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

Park is no stranger to the “Emily in Paris” promotional circuit, with the show now in its third season. She was one of the first actresses to begin teasing the show in 2019. At the time Park was filming and took a break to attend Chinese designer Huishan Zhang’s show during London Fashion Week.

“Emily in Paris” Season Three premieres on Netflix on Dec. 21. The new season is set to explore big relationship and career changes for Emily, played by Lily Collins. The Season Two finale saw her boyfriend Alfie choosing to stay in Paris for her, as well as her boss Sylvie offering her a job at a new marketing firm she’s starting.