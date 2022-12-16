×
Ashley Park Explains How Flat-broke Heiress Mindy Gets Her Designer Clothes on ‘Emily in Paris’

The actress returns to play one of the title character's best friends, Mindy Chen, in season three of the hit Netflix series.

Ashley Park at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lucien Laviscount attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lucien Laviscount and Jeremy O. Harris attend the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lily Collins attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Kate Walsh, Camille Razat, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attend the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
Ashley Park arrived on the red carpet at the French Consulate in New York City for a screening of “Emily in Paris,” wearing an edgy and creative dress.

In honor of the Netflix show’s third season, Park wore a purple zebra-print Versace dress with lace bra cups and a strappy neckline from the brand’s spring 2023 collection. Creative director Donatella Versace’s muse for the season was described as a “dark Gothic goddess.”

Ashley Park at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City.
Ashley Park at the red carpet for season three of “Emily In Paris” held at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

She coordinated the look with thigh-high boots from Christian Louboutin and accessorized with diamond jewelry from Bulgari, including a stack of bracelets, rings, a necklace and earrings.

To create her look for her red carpet appearance, Park worked with stylist Erin Walsh, who has collaborated with Park for her recent appearance at SiriusXM Radio Town Hall, where the actress wore a crocodile-print Milkwhite jacket and pants and a Nue bra.

In “Emily in Paris,” Park plays one of the title character’s best friends, Mindy Chen, an heiress to a zipper manufacturer fortune in China. However, Mindy is cut off from her family and, as of season two, is rooming with Emily as she tries to make it as a singer. The zipper fortune isn’t coming her way anytime soon, so how does Mindy afford her wardrobe?

Ashley Park at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City.
Ashley Park at the red carpet for season three of “Emily In Paris” held at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

“At the end of season one, when Mindy moves in with Emily, we see her move in with this huge trunk as she Marie Kondos her life,” Park said. “Mindy lived in Paris a whole year before she met Emily, and I imagine she’s met people, friends and young designers who want to give her things. She has the hookup.” Of course, Mindy’s penchant for designer goods was funded by her family as a student until she dropped out. “She went to business school with that wardrobe and did not give it back,” Park added.

“Emily in Paris” season three premieres on Netflix on Wednesday. The season is set to explore big relationship and career changes for Emily, played by Collins. The season two finale saw her boyfriend Alfie choosing to stay in Paris for her, as well as her boss Sylvie offering her a job at a marketing firm she’s starting.

