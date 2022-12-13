×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Aubrey Plaza Shimmers in Sequined Minidress on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

The actress talked to Myers about her many projects, including HBO's "The White Lotus" and her film "Emily the Criminal," which was released on Netflix on Dec. 7.

Aubrey Plaza on Monday's episode of "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Dec. 12. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Aubrey Plaza on Monday's episode of "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Dec. 12. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Aubrey Plaza embraced a sparkling look to her appearance on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” For the occasion, the star wore a sequined minidress by Yves Saint Laurent.

Aubrey Plaza on Monday's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Dec. 12.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Aubrey Plaza on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Dec. 12.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Plaza’s navy dress featured a one-shoulder strap that went across her neck and cutouts around her chest. She paired the shimmering look with sheer black stockings and a pair of black pumps featuring a stiletto heel.

Plaza usually works with Jessica Paster for her fashion looks. Paster’s client roster also includes Ashley Benson, Miranda Kerr and Emily Blunt.

Aubrey Plaza on Monday's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Dec. 12.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Aubrey Plaza on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Dec. 12.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

When it came to hair, Plaza sported her blond hair in a side part with pieces of her tendrils framing her shoulders. For makeup, Plaza embraced a television-ready look, with a touch of blush, sharp black eyeliner and a pastel pink lip.

While on the night show, Plaza talked with host Seth Meyers about her HBO show, “The White Lotus,” her recent Golden Globe nomination and her independent film, “Emily the Criminal.” Earlier on Monday, Plaza received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a television limited series/motion picture for her performance in “White Lotus.”

Aubrey Plaza on Monday's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on December 12.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Aubrey Plaza on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on December 12.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

“Emily the Criminal” centers around a young woman who is pushed into a life of crime, including credit card scamming, after she struggles to pay off her student debt and find work upon graduating. The film initially debuted in August of this year, but was released on Netflix Dec. 7.

“It’s a real down and dirty L.A. story, but the L.A. you don’t get to see a lot in movies,” Plaza told Meyers about the film, which she also produced. “There’s just something kind of gritty about it,” the actress continued.

Plaza joined the cast of the HBO series “The White Lotus” this year, where she played the character Harper. The show just wrapped up its second season with a jarring final episode. The series also stars Emmy-nominated actress Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James and Meghann Fahy.

