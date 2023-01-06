Austin Butler Suits Up in Ferragamo at Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2023

Austin Butler arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Jan. 5, suited up in his spin on the classic suit.

In honor of this year’s event, the actor wore a black suit with a wide lapel collar, a white French cuff shirt and a black tie from Ferragamo designed by Maximilian Davis. He coordinated the look with black formal shoes. He finished off by accessorizing with a Panthére de Cartier ring in gold.

Austin Butler at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5 in Palm Springs, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

In May 2022, Butler was named a brand ambassador for Cartier. He kicked off the appointment by wearing Cartier pieces on the red carpet at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Butler received this year’s Breakthrough Performance Award for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” a biopic of the rock ’n’ roll icon.

Austin Butler at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5 in Palm Springs, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

“Austin Butler commands the screen with a larger-than-life performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s spectacular film ‘Elvis.’ The heart and soul of the movie, Butler’s dedication to this role shows in the nuances he brought to the character, seen through multiple decades of the often-tumultuous life Elvis lived, as well as the sprawling live performances where Austin embodies the iconic artist in a way previously unseen on the big screen,” said Festival chairman Harold Matzner in a statement. “We are honored to present the Breakthrough Performance Award to Austin Butler.”

Butler is also nominated for this year’s Golden Globe Award for Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for “Elvis.” The Golden Globes takes place on Tuesday.

The 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival began on Jan. 5 and runs through Jan. 16. This year’s event is presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts. Honorees at the awards ceremony included Colin Farrell, Sarah Polley, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Bill Nighy, Austin Butler, Danielle Deadwyler, Viola Davis and Brendan Fraser.