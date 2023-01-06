×
Austin Butler Suits Up in Ferragamo at Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2023

The actor took the Breakthrough Performance Award for his role in "Elvis."

Austin Butler at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Austin Butler at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5 in Palm Springs, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

Austin Butler arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Jan. 5, suited up in his spin on the classic suit.

In honor of this year’s event, the actor wore a black suit with a wide lapel collar, a white French cuff shirt and a black tie from Ferragamo designed by Maximilian Davis. He coordinated the look with black formal shoes. He finished off by accessorizing with a Panthére de Cartier ring in gold.

Austin Butler at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Austin Butler at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5 in Palm Springs, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

In May 2022, Butler was named a brand ambassador for Cartier. He kicked off the appointment by wearing Cartier pieces on the red carpet at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Butler received this year’s Breakthrough Performance Award for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” a biopic of the rock ’n’ roll icon.

Austin Butler at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.
Austin Butler at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5 in Palm Springs, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

“Austin Butler commands the screen with a larger-than-life performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s spectacular film ‘Elvis.’ The heart and soul of the movie, Butler’s dedication to this role shows in the nuances he brought to the character, seen through multiple decades of the often-tumultuous life Elvis lived, as well as the sprawling live performances where Austin embodies the iconic artist in a way previously unseen on the big screen,” said Festival chairman Harold Matzner in a statement. “We are honored to present the Breakthrough Performance Award to Austin Butler.”

Butler is also nominated for this year’s Golden Globe Award for Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for “Elvis.” The Golden Globes takes place on Tuesday.

The 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival began on Jan. 5 and runs through Jan. 16. This year’s event is presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts. Honorees at the awards ceremony included Colin Farrell, Sarah Polley, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Bill Nighy, Austin Butler, Danielle Deadwyler, Viola Davis and Brendan Fraser.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

