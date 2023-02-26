Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Ana de Armas, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Russell Among the Stars Out at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party

Not even a torrential downpour — and snow and hail in parts of Los Angeles — stopped the stars from coming out to W magazine’s pre-Oscar bash on Friday.

Austin Butler Getty Images for W Magazine/Presley Ann

The event honored the best performances of the season (and its latest issue). This year the likes of “Elvis” star Austin Butler and girlfriend Kaia Gerber, who turned heads in a sheer Celine dress; Michelle Williams; Jennifer Lawrence; Taylor Russell; Ana de Armas; Danielle Deadwyler; Kate Hudson; Aubrey Plaza; Mia Goth, and Jessica Biel, to name a few, were there.

Back at its usual venue, the penthouse of the Chateau Marmont (after a momentary relocation last year at Gigi’s), it was elbow-to-elbow inside the suite and its tented balcony.

Ana de Armas Getty Images for W Magazine

“Thank you, thank you,” recent Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph told admirers complimenting her emerald green look. “My daughter is my stylist. I birthed my own team. How about that?”

She was among the first to arrive when the night kicked off at 8 o’clock. Soon it became a reunion of ensembles taking over the packed room, with the cast of “The White Lotus” — Plaza, in a fuzzy orange and purple Rodarte set; Will Sharpe; Adam DiMarco; Meghann Fahy; Simona Tabasco; Beatrice Grannò; Sabrina Impacciatore; Leo Woodall, and Federico Ferrante — as well as “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actors Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Janelle Monáe. Diego Calva caught up with his “Babylon” costar Li Jun Li in one corner while Jay Ellis and Monica Barbaro of “Top Gun: Maverick” chatted in another.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Getty Images for W Magazine/Matt Winkelmeyer

“Tell Me Lies” couple Jackson White and Grace Van Patten arrived together, as did Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

“Where do you wanna do it?” Peltz asked photographer Tyrell Hampton, who snapped the starlets all night — including Camila Morrone and Cara Delevingne.

“Three, two, one, go,” he said as she posed against a wall.

Laura Harrier later modeled for him while lying on the carpet by the fireplace. “How’s this?” she asked as he flashed away.

Jennifer Lawrence Getty Images for W Magazine/Presley Ann

Hosted by W’s editor in chief Sara Moonves and editor at large Lynn Hirschberg, there was also Kerry Condon, nominated for “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Melanie Lynskey; Jeremy Pope; Elizabeth Debicki; Tracee Ellis Ross; Greta Lee; Molly Gordon; Natasha Lyonne; Jurnee Smollett, and Este Haim.

Michelle Williams and Sara Moonves Getty Images for W Magazine/Charley Gallay

The filmmakers were out, too: Janicza Bravo (with “Zola” collaborator Jeremy O. Harris), Rian Johnson, Baz Luhrmann, Ruben Östlund and “Everywhere All at Once” directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — collectively known as Daniels.

By the time rising star Russell arrived, walking in with “Euphoria” actress Alexa Demie, it had become a full-on dance party. DJ Ross One was behind the turntable with wife Harley Newton.

The night owls stayed up until the early morning hours. And when the music stopped, it was time to brave the rain again.

“I’m out here in my suede boots hoping for the best,” said a voice in the crowd.