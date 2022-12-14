How to Watch ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ Special Livestream

It’s almost time to watch the new ABC “Beauty and the Beast” special.

Titled “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” the part live-action, part animated program is gearing up to premiere on Thursday on ABC. The upcoming project will include a roster of star-studded performances.

A still from “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” ABC

From who’s in the cast, to more information about the production, here’s everything to know about the “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” special. Read on for more.

When does it air?

The two-hour special is premiering on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. However, Disney+ won’t stream the special until Friday. Those who use Verizon as their provider already have the streaming platform, free of charge.

A still from “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” ABC

Who’s directing and producing the special?

The upcoming special is directed by Hamish Hamilton, who has led the Super Bowl halftime show since 2010.

Jon M. Chu serves as the executive producer, along with Caitlin Foito, Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft and Katy Mullan.

Chu has also directed a number of popular films, including “Step Up 2” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

A still from “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” ABC

Who’s the cast?

Gabriella Wilson, also known as the singer H.E.R., will star as the first Black-Filipina Belle in the special. Josh Groban will be her costar, playing Beast.

The remaining cast members include Martin Short playing Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts and David Alan Grier starring as Cogsworth.

Rita Moreno will be the narrator for the live-action part animated special.