Billy Porter Revives Dramatic Tuxedo Dress With Pink Twist for Golden Globe Awards 2023

The actor wore a custom Christian Siriano look that was originally designed in black and went viral at the Academy Awards.

All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Angela Bassett
Selena Gomez
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Ana de Armas
All the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Looks Quinta Brunson
View ALL 111 Photos

Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills, wearing a statement-making gown.

For the occasion, the actor wore a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo overlay gown with a dramatic train in bright pink. Porter paired the gown with a white tuxedo shirt and matching rose-colored bow tie. He accessorized the look with statement rings on both hands.

Billy Porter at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

In an Instagram post during tonight’s ceremony, Siriano praised Porter and the dress, referring to the actor as “The King.”

For makeup, Porter went for smoky eye shadow in a light purple color to complement the gown.

Billy Porter at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Porter and Siriano have worked together before for statement-making gowns that combine masculine tailoring with evening-gown drama. Porter made headlines in February 2019 when he wore a black tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano on the red carpet for the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

Porter broke the internet in this look and has worn Siriano for other noteworthy moments. At the 2019 WorldPride NYC Parade in honor of Pride Month, Porter walked in a lavish rainbow gown with an extensive train.

Billy Porter at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Gilbert Flores for Variety

In 2021, Porter completed the final season of his hit series “Pose.” In 2022, he loaned his voice talents to “The Proud Family” spin-off “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards honors outstanding performances and work in film and television. This year, Variety, which is also owned by WWD parent company PMC, is hosting the preshow as an official partner with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony, held Jan. 10 in Los Angeles, is hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Some of the nominees include Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Daniel Craig, Michelle Yeoh, Brad Pitt, Angela Bassett, James Cameron and Zendaya. Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

