EXCLUSIVE: Bravo’s ‘Project Runway’ Back for All-star Season; All the Details and Returning Designers

Bravo’s “Project Runway” is back for an all-star season, with a two-part premiere coming June 15 at 8 p.m.

Christian Siriano returns as mentor, with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth for season 20. Joining them in appearances will be: Hollywood’s Alicia Silverstone, Lena Waithe, Jennie Garth, Colman Domingo, Julia Fox and Billy Porter; designers Wes Gordon, Zac Posen, Stacey Bendet, Sergio Hudson, Willy Chavarria and Batsheva Hay; stylist Law Roach; model Paulina Porizkova; Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the Council of Fashion Designers of America; Kate Chastain of “Below Deck,” and Luann de Lesseps of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

This marks the first time the Emmy Award-winning series has offered an all-star season on Bravo, where it premiered in 2004 (not to be confused with the Lifetime spin-off). Fourteen designers from the show’s 19 seasons are giving the fashion competition another shot. The winner will take home $250,000 courtesy of returning grand prize partner Pilot FriXion Erasable Pens, mentorship from the CFDA and a feature in Elle magazine. (TRESemmé continues as hair care partner and Hilton joins as brand partner.)

“Each 90-minute episode will feature challenges that test their artistry and push their limits, including an unconventional challenge that takes everyone by surprise,” notes Bravo. “Other challenges include the return of the classic denim challenge and a uniform refresh for fan favorites from the cast of ‘Below Deck.’”

The new season will also be available on Peacock. Online, Siriano will host “The Project Runway After Show” on Bravotv.com.

Here is the returning all-star cast:

Brittany Allen (Austin), Season 18 Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste (Philadelphia), Season 19 Laurence Basse (Los Angeles), Season 15 Fabio Costa (Belo Horizonte, Brazil), Season 10 Bishme Cromartie (Los Angeles), Season 17 Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie (Nashville), Season 3 Mila Hermanovski (Los Angeles), Season 7 Rami Kashou (Brooklyn), Season 4 Viktor Luna (Los Angeles), Season 9 Korto Momolu (Little Rock, Arkansas), Season 5 Nora Pagel (Metuchen, New Jersey), Season 1 Kara Saun (Los Angeles), Season 1 Hester Sunshine (Brooklyn), Season 17 Anna Yinan Zhou (San Francisco), Season 19