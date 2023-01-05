×
Brendan Fraser Dons Purple Velvet Blazer for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

The actor is promoting his new movie "The Whale," which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1371 -- Pictured: Actor Brendan Fraser during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Actor Brendan Fraser during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Jan. 4. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Brendan Fraser appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday wearing a dapper ensemble.

For his television segment, the actor wore a purple velvet blazer, a white button-up shirt and charcoal pants. He accessorized with a gray plaid check pocket square.

During his interview with Seth Meyers, the pair discussed some of Fraser’s most famous roles, including “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” Meyers had a small role in the film, where he played a scene with Fraser. During their segment, the host replayed the clip reminiscing about his time in the movie.

Meyers and Fraser continued to take a stroll down memory lane as they discussed the time Fraser hosted “Saturday Night Live” and got to act with Molly Shannon.

The two then delved into discussing Fraser’s latest movie, “The Whale.” The film tells the story of a morbidly obese man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, played by Sadie Sink.

Sink and Fraser took to the red carpet in late November to attend a screening of “The Whale” in New York. For the occasion, Sink wore a multitiered tulle dress with crisscross beaded detail from Chanel’s spring 2023 collection, while Fraser wore a custom navy and red pinstripe suit by Brooks Brothers with a white shirt and navy blue tie.

Fraser has received many accolades for his role in “The Whale,” including the Las Vegas Film Critics Society award for Best Actor. He’s also received numerous nominations for other awards, including the AACTA International Award for Best Actor, The Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Actor and the Satellite Award for Best Actor.

Most notably, Fraser is nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. The Golden Globes will take place on Tuesday.

