Cassie Stars in New Holiday Campaign for Jessica Rich Collaboration

Shoe designer Jessica Rich and singer Cassie have teamed up for a new collection featuring Cassie’s holiday favorites. The new collaboration features diamanté embellishments and luxurious satin on Rich’s signature wrap-up stiletto silhouettes, along with over-the-knee and ankle boots with snakeskin, and more.

Cassie for Jessica Rich.

Some pieces in the collection include the Extra Rich stiletto available in various colors, which Cassie coordinates with leather hot pants and an orange leopard-print turtleneck shirt.

Another campaign image features Cassie posing on a couch in a black bodysuit and thigh-high snakeskin boots.

In a video released on Instagram, the singer is seen sporting black outfits as she models leopard-print heels. Also, snakeskin boots and a black bootie and green bedazzled heel are seen while Cassie poses poolside.

Cassie has been active as a singer since 2004 and has captured a following on social media for her style. She regularly posts fashion photos on her Instagram account wearing brands such as Romeo Hunte, Annakiki and Balmain.

In September, Cassie also walked the runway for The Blonds spring 2023 runway show, where she starred alongside fellow musician Saucy Santana.

Rich first launched her shoe brand in 2017 as a small online store. Since then, the designer and entrepreneur has grown her shoe brand into a larger business with retail partners, including Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, DSW, Belk, Fred Segal and The Luxe Lend.

This year, Rich won Footwear News’ Emerging Talent award. During her acceptance speech she said, “I can honestly say that I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t think I’d be here today. Hard work, dedication, never take ‘no’ for an answer, that is my recipe.”

Rich has also become a celebrity favorite. Her shoes have been seen on A-list stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney.