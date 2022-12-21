×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

This Season on ‘Emily in Paris,’ It’s All About Sylvie

Fashion

WWD’s Newsmaker of the Year: Dior’s Pietro Beccari

Fashion

2022’s Biggest Fashion News: The Gucci, Alessandro Michele Split

Cassie Stars in New Holiday Campaign for Jessica Rich Collaboration

The singer has collaborated with the celebrity-favorite brand for holiday offerings.

Cassie x Jessica Rich shoes holiday collaboration and campaign
Cassie for Jessica Rich. Courtesy of Jessica Rich

Shoe designer Jessica Rich and singer Cassie have teamed up for a new collection featuring Cassie’s holiday favorites. The new collaboration features diamanté embellishments and luxurious satin on Rich’s signature wrap-up stiletto silhouettes, along with over-the-knee and ankle boots with snakeskin, and more.

Cassie x Jessica Rich holiday collaboration and campaign modeling shoes
Cassie for Jessica Rich.

Some pieces in the collection include the Extra Rich stiletto available in various colors, which Cassie coordinates with leather hot pants and an orange leopard-print turtleneck shirt.

Another campaign image features Cassie posing on a couch in a black bodysuit and thigh-high snakeskin boots.

Related Galleries

In a video released on Instagram, the singer is seen sporting black outfits as she models leopard-print heels. Also, snakeskin boots and a black bootie and green bedazzled heel are seen while Cassie poses poolside.

Cassie has been active as a singer since 2004 and has captured a following on social media for her style. She regularly posts fashion photos on her Instagram account wearing brands such as Romeo Hunte, Annakiki and Balmain.

In September, Cassie also walked the runway for The Blonds spring 2023 runway show, where she starred alongside fellow musician Saucy Santana.

Rich first launched her shoe brand in 2017 as a small online store. Since then, the designer and entrepreneur has grown her shoe brand into a larger business with retail partners, including Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, DSW, Belk, Fred Segal and The Luxe Lend.

This year, Rich won Footwear News’ Emerging Talent award. During her acceptance speech she said, “I can honestly say that I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t think I’d be here today. Hard work, dedication, never take ‘no’ for an answer, that is my recipe.”

Rich has also become a celebrity favorite. Her shoes have been seen on A-list stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Hot Summer Bags

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cassie Collaborates on Holiday Heels Collection with Jessica Rich

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad