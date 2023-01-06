×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

They Were, They Are: Culture News to Watch in 2023

Fashion

Lacoste and Louise Trotter Part Ways

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Puma Teams Up With Koché for Performance-oriented Capsule Collection

Cate Blanchett Reworks Formalwear in Deconstructed Stella McCartney Skirt for New York Film Critics Choice Awards 2023

The actress attended the awards in a look from the brand's spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Cate Blanchett on her way to the 2023 New York Film Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.
Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023
Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023
Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023
Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 58 Photos

Cate Blanchett went for a formal office look to the 2023 New York Film Critics Choice Awards on Wednesday in New York. She arrived in a full ensemble from Stella McCartney‘s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Cate Blanchett on her way to the 2023 New York Film Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Cate Blanchett on her way to the 2023 New York Film Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

GC Images

Blanchett’s outfit consisted of an oversized white button-up blouse underneath an oversized jacket with a set of parallel buttons and a black skirt. Her skirt was almost deconstructed, with draping detail on one leg that looked like a jacket inverted into a skirt. For her award show, Blanchett worked with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart has outfitted Zoey Deutch, Jessica Chastain and Selma Blair.

Related Galleries

Blanchett completed her reworked office look with a pair of ultra-high pointed-toe stiletto boots, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. For accessories, she toted a multicolor polka dot bag with a black base. Her hair was styled in a straight long bob, with a side part. When it came to makeup, she opted for a glowy look, with rosy blush, a pigmented pink lip and a touch of smokey eye shadow.

Cate Blanchett on her way to the 2023 New York Film Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

Cate Blanchett on her way to the 2023 New York Film Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4 in New York City.

GC Images

While at the awards, Blanchett received two nods for her film “Tár,” one for Best Film and she snagged an award herself for Best Actress in the film. Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer and Jenny Slate also attended the awards, where Palmer received the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the film “Nope.”

“Tár” follows the life of renowned musician Lydia Tár, specifically where she faces multiple hardships, while being days away from recording a score of music that will change her career forever. Blanchett stars in the movie as the famed composer, the cast of which also includes Sophie Kauer, Nina Hoss and Mark Strong.

Blanchett continues to showcase her standout style. In October 2022, while on the promotional tour for “Tár,” she wore an Alexandre Vauthier suit from the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection. In September 2022 to the Sustainable Fashion Awards, Blanchett went full sequin in a black Giorgio Armani jumpsuit with a deep neckline, where she presented the famed designer with an award. Blanchett has long been a face of Armani Beauty.

The New York Film Critics Choice Awards honors outstanding achievement in cinema. The members are comprised of film reviewers from New York-based publications. 

PHOTOS: See the Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023 Collection

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Hot Summer Bags

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Deconstructed Stella McCartney for NYFCCA

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad