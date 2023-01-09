×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Minimalist Jumpsuit for W and Louis Vuitton’s Awards Season Dinner

The actress is nominated at the Golden Globe Awards for her performance in "Tár."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
In Givenchy at the 2011 Oscars.
Double take—split photo of her wearing the same black lace Armani Prive gown from the opening of Cannes in 2018 and the Golden Globes in 2014.
In Givenchy at the “Cinderella” film premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in 2015.
In Monse at the CFDA Awards in 2018.
View ALL 11 Photos

Cate Blanchett arrived at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner on Jan. 6, wearing a creative minimalist ensemble.

For the occasion, the actress wore a black zip-up belted jumpsuit with a white shirt underneath featuring an asymmetrical ruffle collar and voluminous ruffle sleeves, pairing the look with pointy-toe black booties. Blanchett’s look was archival Louis Vuitton. She accessorized with subtle earrings.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for W Magazine

In June, Louis Vuitton named Blanchett a brand ambassador when the company debuted their high jewelry campaign. Blanchett appeared in images styled by Carine Roitfeld with artistic direction by Baron & Baron.

Related Galleries

Blanchett has been a known supporter of Louis Vuitton since 2012 when she attended a store opening for the brand in Rome. Last year, she also attended the LVMH Prize for Young Designers ceremony, where she awarded the prize to Steven Stokey-Daley of S.S. Daley.

To create her look, Blanchett worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart also works with Viola Davis, Julia Roberts and Jessica Chastain.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Cate Blanchett attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for W Magazine

For makeup, Blanchett worked with Mary Greenwell to create an evening-ready look featuring a glossy pink lip, rose pink blush, mascara and pink eye shadow. For hair, Blanchett worked with Robert Vetica, who pinned her hair in the back, parted it to one side and gave the actress a single bang cascading to the side of her face.

Blanchett is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in “Tár” as Lydia Tár. The film tells the story of the downfall of a fictional composer and conductor.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Nicolas Ghesquière, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, and W Magazine Editor in Chief Sara Moonves attend Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Nicolas Ghesquière, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and W Magazine editor in chief Sara Moonves attend Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images for W Magazine

W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s dinner was hosted by W editor in chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière. The dinner brought together stars from the worlds of film and television, many of whom are nominees and front runners for tomorrow’s Golden Globe Awards and the upcoming Academy Award nominations.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Hot Summer Bags

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Jumpsuit for W Magazine's Awards Dinner

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad