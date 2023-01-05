Coach Teases Valentine’s Day Collection 2023 With ‘Crush-worthy’ Bags and More Items Ahead of Release

While customers just finished celebrating New Year’s Eve and their respective December holidays, brands are already gearing up for Valentine’s Day.

Coach has begun teasing its Valentine’s Day collection, inviting consumers to sign up for alerts. The teaser notes that customers will still have to wait for its release, but they can shop for Coach‘s “crush-worthy” new arrivals and items on sale.

For those already looking for Valentine’s Day-inspired merchandise, Coach does have its Heart Crossbody bags collection available. While the bags are not a part of the 2023 Valentine’s Day collection, some products have already sold out.

The Heart Crossbody in cherry, a fitting Valentine’s Day color, is already sold out. Customers have the option to sign up for notifications when the bag restocks. The heart-shaped bag also sold out in the black colorway in medium and small sizes. However, it is available in the signature tan Coach allover C pattern.

For Valentine’s Day 2022, Coach debuted a collection featuring its tan canvas print with allover hearts. Products included sneakers, heels and handbags.

Last year, Coach pushed an initiative to reinvent its 81-year-old leather goods heritage to a new generation. In fiscal year 2022, Coach’s sales hit $4.9 billion, up 16 percent from the prior year.