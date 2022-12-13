×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

Business

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Fashion

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

Daveed Diggs Shines Bright in Moschino Suit at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere

The actor joined fellow Hollywood actors for the premiere of the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's "Avatar."

Daveed Diggs at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" held at the Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Daveed Diggs at the premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" on Monday in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Daveed Diggs arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing a colorful suit.

For the movie premiere, Diggs wore a yellow and black plaid double-breasted blazer with matching trousers, paired with a matching tie and an aqua polka-dot button-down shirt by Moschino. He coordinated the look with golden yellow leather Chelsea boots from Armando Cabral and accessorized with two rings.

Avatar: The Way of Water Premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on December 12, 2022. 12 Dec 2022 Pictured: Daveed Diggs. Photo credit: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925662_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Daveed Diggs at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Los Angeles. Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Diggs’ look was from Moschino’s spring 2023 men’s collection. The collection marked the first time Moschino had a stand-alone runway show for menswear during Milan Fashion Week. The collection drew inspiration from late American fashion illustrator and photographer Tony Viramontes, whom Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott described to WWD as “an unsung hero, because he’s not a household name….But he had such an influence in pop culture because of his work.”

Related Galleries

Diggs’ choice of footwear is from up-and-coming designer Armando Cabral, a model and entrepreneur who took his first dive into the U.S. footwear market earlier this year. Cabral launched his footwear and leather accessories brand 14 years ago and opened an Afro-centric retail experience in April of this year, taking on a one-year lease on a 1,500-square-foot space in Rockefeller Center.

To create his look, Diggs worked with stylist John Tan. Tan has also worked with Ty Doran, Lily McInerny and Abraham Lin.

In addition to his red carpet appearances, Diggs is also in post-production for “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” and he’s also voicing Sebastian in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” starring opposite singer and actress Halle Bailey.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” premieres in theaters on Friday. The film stars Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Daveed Diggs Wears Moschino to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad