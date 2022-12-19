×
Deepika Padukone Zips Up in Embellished Louis Vuitton Vest to Present FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy

The actress wore a bespoke Louis Vuitton look to present the World Cup that was eventually won by Argentina.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Iker Casillas and louis vuitton ambassador Deepika Padukone present the FIFA World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Iker Casillas and Deepika Padukone present the FIFA World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday in Lusail City, Qatar. Getty Images

Actress Deepika Padukone presented the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday in Qatar, wearing bespoke Louis Vuitton.

In honor of this year’s World Cup, where Argentina won and Lionel Messi brought home a World Cup for his country after 26 years, she wore a bespoke Louis Vuitton look. Padukone’s outfit included a brown sleeveless multizipper drawstring jacket with a black leather and patterned shoulder piece paired with a black skirt and white shirt. Padukone was named a Louis Vuitton global ambassador last May.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Iker Casillas and louis vuitton brand ambassador Deepika Padukone present the FIFA World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Iker Casillas and Deepika Padukone present the FIFA World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final. FIFA via Getty Images
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Iker Casillas and Deepika Padukone present the FIFA World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Iker Casillas and Deepika Padukone. Getty Images

The jacket and bodice of the outfit were accessorized with a statement belt. She finished the look with a pair of black shoes.

For makeup, Padukone went for a ruby red lip, blush and a touch of mascara. She had her hair parted to one side and put into a tight bun.

Padukone wasn’t the only item adorned in Louis Vuitton at the event. This year’s FIFA World Cup trophy trunk was also designed by Louis Vuitton.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Iker Casillas and louis vuitton ambassador Deepika Padukone present the FIFA World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Iker Casillas and Deepika Padukone. Getty Images

This marks the fourth consecutive time Louis Vuitton has teamed up with FIFA to craft the World Cup trophy trunk. The display case includes a titanium build and is custom-made by the brand in the Asnières Atelier. The trunk features Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram print with leather corner finishes and a Louis Vuitton badge, which sits on the base of the trunk.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Adidas Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Winners The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy at the award ceremony following during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy at the award ceremony on Sunday. Getty Images

“From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, i truly couldn’t have asked for more…🙏🏽 #grateful #fifaworldcup2022,” Padukone shared on Instagram.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match took place on Sunday between Argentina and France. Argentina triumphed with a final score of 4-2, winning after a penalty shootout. Argentina is currently captained by Lionel Messi.

