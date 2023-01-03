×
A Closer Look at Dolly Parton’s Standout Country-glamour Looks From ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

The country singer was the guest cohost for the New Year's Eve special, which premiered on NBC.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performing at "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on Dec. 31.
Miley CyrusCostume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the Punk: Chaos To Couture exhibition, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 06 May 2013
Miley CyrusMTV Video Music Awards Arrivals, New York, America - 25 Aug 2013
Miley CyrusMTV Video Music Awards Show, New York, America - 25 Aug 2013
Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, New York, USA
View ALL 33 Photos

Dolly Parton brought country glamour to NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Saturday.

To ring in the New Year the singer joined her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a cohost of her annual New Year’s Eve special. The night revealed some powerhouse performances from the duo, but also showcased Parton’s signature style.

Here’s a roundup of Parton’s standout looks from the evening special.

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY -- Pictured: (l-r) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performing at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.”

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

To kick off the live event, Parton and Cyrus did a cover of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Parton channeled her inner animal, wearing a leopard-print jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and cutouts on the sides of her legs. Adding an edgy touch to her animal-elevated look, her jumpsuit was adorned with silver studs along her arms, legs and chest. To accessorize, the country singer wore a dazzling pair of hoop earrings. She coordinated with Cyrus, who wore a Little Black Dress with elbow-length leopard-print gloves.

Just before ringing in the New Year at midnight, Parton and Cyrus did a memorable mashup performance of their two greatest hits: Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” and Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball.” For the nostalgic ballad, Parton shimmered in an alluring white gown. The dress, with shimmering pearls throughout, had sheer paneling along her arms, legs and bodice. The details included coordinating parallel panels of white sequins and sheer flesh-toned fabric along her skirt and a geometric designed pattern along her chest.

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY -- Pictured: (l-r) Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus rehearse on Thursday, December 29th -- (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus rehearsing on Dec. 29 for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.”

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

While rehearsing for the New Year’s Eve special, Parton wore an edgy all-black ensemble. Her top had a large cutout on her chest and was flared on the bottom. To complete her look, she wore a pair of shiny black sculpted pants with fishnet-keyhole detailing on her hips. For accessories, Parton wore a gold band, a silver statement bracelet and sunglasses.

MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY -- Season: 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton — (Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC)

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus in promotional photos for “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.”

Vijat Mohindra/NBC

In the promotional photos for the NBC special, Parton and Cyrus coordinated in fitted dresses. Parton wore a long-sleeve gold sequined dress with square patterns throughout. The dress had black boarding along her waist, neckline and shoulders, which had cutouts. She slipped into a pair of platform bronze-colored heels with a clear toe. For makeup, Parton embraced a glamorous party look, with smoky eye shadow and a nude-pink lip.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” premiered live on NBC on Dec. 31. The event included performances by Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd and Fletcher. This is the second installment of Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve special, which she tapped comedian Pete Davidson as a cohost in 2022.

