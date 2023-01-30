×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

Fashion

Tiffany & Nike Tease Upcoming Collab After Photos Leak

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Embrace Color, Big Stones and Sharing

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Elite’ Star Ester Expósito Signs With IMG Models

The 23-year-old actress has more than 28 million followers on Instagram.

Ester Expósito
Ester Expósito Rafa Gallar

Spanish actress Ester Expósito has signed with IMG Models.

This marks the 23-year-old’s first modeling contract. Best known for her starring role in the Netflix teen drama series “Elite,” Expósito rose to popularity from the hit show, gaining more than 28 million followers on Instagram.

“Ever since I met the IMG team, I knew we’d get along,” Expósito told WWD in an exclusive statement. “We share a common vision and I believe we’ll do great things together.”

Ester Expósito
Ester Expósito Rafa Gallar

She has also been seen in the streaming service’s thriller “Someone Has to Die,” HBO drama “Veneno” and Jaume Balagueró’s Spanish horror film “Venus.” Notably, she collaborated on Lydia Cacho’s docuseries “Peace Peace Now Now,” which tells stories of women taking a stand against armed conflicts in Latin America.

Off screen, Expósito was on the September 2022 cover of Harper’s Bazaar Spain, and she has worked with brands that include Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana and Bulgari.

With IMG Models, the focus will be on expanding her global footprint “across the fashion, beauty, digital and editorial arenas,” according to the agency. Expósito joins a roster of clients that includes Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Alton Mason, Eileen Gu, Diana Silvers and Richie Shazam.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

ad