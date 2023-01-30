EXCLUSIVE: ‘Elite’ Star Ester Expósito Signs With IMG Models

Spanish actress Ester Expósito has signed with IMG Models.

This marks the 23-year-old’s first modeling contract. Best known for her starring role in the Netflix teen drama series “Elite,” Expósito rose to popularity from the hit show, gaining more than 28 million followers on Instagram.

“Ever since I met the IMG team, I knew we’d get along,” Expósito told WWD in an exclusive statement. “We share a common vision and I believe we’ll do great things together.”

Ester Expósito Rafa Gallar

She has also been seen in the streaming service’s thriller “Someone Has to Die,” HBO drama “Veneno” and Jaume Balagueró’s Spanish horror film “Venus.” Notably, she collaborated on Lydia Cacho’s docuseries “Peace Peace Now Now,” which tells stories of women taking a stand against armed conflicts in Latin America.

Off screen, Expósito was on the September 2022 cover of Harper’s Bazaar Spain, and she has worked with brands that include Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana and Bulgari.

With IMG Models, the focus will be on expanding her global footprint “across the fashion, beauty, digital and editorial arenas,” according to the agency. Expósito joins a roster of clients that includes Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Alton Mason, Eileen Gu, Diana Silvers and Richie Shazam.