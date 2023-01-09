×
Emma Chamberlain Layers Up in Fiery-red Louis Vuitton Tops at W Magazine’s Awards Season Dinner

The YouTube and social media personality joined Hollywood actresses to kick off awards season.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Emma Chamberlain attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Emma Chamberlain attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Fall 2022
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain arrived at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner on Friday giving a lesson on how to do a pop of color.

For the event, the YouTube star and social media personality wore a long-sleeve red polo shirt with a red turtleneck top underneath, a black miniskirt paired with a black belt with a statement buckle, black platform boots and a black monogram top-handle bag, all from Louis Vuitton. She accessorized with statement hoop earrings, a bracelet and a ring.

Chamberlain has a long-standing relationship with Louis Vuitton. In fall 2021, she made her Met Gala debut wearing a gold dress from the brand. In March 2022, she attended the brand’s fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Emma Chamberlain attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner. Getty Images for W Magazine
Emma Chamberlain attends Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner. Getty Images for W Magazine

For makeup, Chamberlain went for an understated look with a nude lip, eye-popping mascara and smoky eye shadow. For hair, she went for bangs in the front and a coiffed style in the back.

In addition to her work with Louis Vuitton, Chamberlain appeared in Levi’s campaign for the brand’s Gold Tab collection last year. The collection included sweats, sweatshirts, tanks and other basics.

Emma Chamberlain Getty Images for W Magazine
Emma Chamberlain Getty Images for W Magazine

“As much as I love playing dress-up in interesting clothing pieces, I love being comfortable equally as much,” Chamberlain told WWD regarding the campaign and the product offerings.

When she’s not busy with her fashion endeavors, Chamberlain also runs her eponymous coffee brand. In July 2022, Chamberlain Coffee introduced its artist coffee series, where Chamberlain selects a different artist each month to design the packaging for its Original Family Blend coffee. For this month, artwork by Nuria Díaz is featured.

W and Louis Vuitton’s dinner was hosted by W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves and Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière. The dinner brought together stars from the worlds of film and television, many of whom are nominees and front runners for Tuesday night’s Golden Globe Awards and the upcoming Academy Award nominations.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

