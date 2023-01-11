‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Channels the ’80s in Reworked Acne Studios Suit for Golden Globes 2023

Emma D’Arcy made a standout arrival to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. To the red carpet, they arrived in an Acne Studios ensemble.

Emma D’Arcy at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

D’Arcy’s suit featured an oversize two-lapel blazer, adorned with a huge fabric flower. Underneath, they wore a white button-up top with a crisscross black tie. The rest of D’Arcy’s outfit consisted of a pair of black trousers and a black shirt layered around their waist, giving off the look of a skirt. The outfit was tied together with a pair of dazzling bright blue gloves by Paula Rowan, which added a stark contrast to the all-black look. For their awards show look, D’Arcy worked with celebrity stylist Rose Forde, who is represented by The Wall Group.

Emma D’Arcy at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

To coordinate with their outfit, D’Arcy wore a pair of Paris Texas Holly Mama Crystal-Embellished Suede Ankle Boots, which had a short, skinny heel and a pointy toe. When it came to hair, D’Arcy did not disappoint, wowing many by dyeing their hair an electric blue that complemented their shiny gloves. They wore their hair in a comb-over style, but with sharp edges for an edgy look.

Emma D’Arcy at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

It was a big night for D’Arcy, as the show they star in, “House of the Dragon,” won a Golden Globe for Best Drama Series. D’Arcy stars in the show alongside Amelia Alcock, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke. The series serves as a prequel to “Game of Thrones.”

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards honors outstanding performances and work in film and television. The ceremony was hosted by actor and comedian Jerrod Carmichael.