Emma Myers Talks Jennifer Garner as Her Mother in ‘Family Leave’ and Werewolf Boot Camp in Gucci for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Appearance

Emma Myers appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a retro-inspired look. The actress looked to Gucci, wearing a wool armuré guru-neck caban coat.

Emma Myers on the Jan. 4 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Myer’s coat had a mock neckline and one side featured dramatic draping that mimicked a curtain. The coat was double-breasted and cut above her knees.

She boosted the retro nods with a pair of knee-high boots by the brand and opaque polka dot tights.

For accessories, she wore a pair of silver-colored oversize cuff earrings and a black statement ring. Myers was styled by Amanda Lim, who in the past has put together looks for Alisha Boe, Diane Guerrero and Jasmin Savoy.

Myers worked with makeup artist Ralph Siciliano, who gave her dramatic red eye shadow that gave her a a pigmented red lip. Her hair was styled into her signature short bob.

While on the show, Myers talked about her upcoming “Family Leave” movie costarring Jennifer Garner, who plays her mother. “Was your mom excited that Jennifer Garner is playing her?” Fallon asked Myers. Without missing a bit, Myers’ response left the audience in stitches. “Oh yeah. I think my dad was more excited though.”

Speaking about her Netflix show “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Joy Sunday, she told Fallon that she had to go to a boot camp to gear up for her werewolf character.

“We did this werewolf boot camp one time,” Myers said, “so they asked me to come in and do, you know, werewolf boot camp. I’ve never done so much parkour in my life. It was me like running on the floor on all fours, leaping over things. We had these stunt guys pretending to be sheep and we would crawl around them in a circle.”