EXCLUSIVE: The Wall Group Signs Fashion Stylist Sandra Amador

Sandra Amador has signed with The Wall Group.

The fashion stylist is a Los Angeles native who resides in New York. With 15 years of industry experience, her current clients include Lady Gaga, Austin Butler, Camila Morrone, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Sigourney Weaver and Adria Arjona. She’s worked in film and television, including styling Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” series.

“I’m thrilled to have joined The Wall Group,” Amador told WWD in a statement. “As a creative you have something to say, and the right team can guide and amplify that voice. I’m excited for the continuation of my journey and to expand the group of progressive and hardworking people I’m lucky to be around every day.”

Amador is a first-generation Mexican American and is “passionate about the advancement of minority communities within the fashion and entertainment industries,” notes her bio.

Amador rose as part of a stylist duo with Tom Eerebout, as well as a member of the House of Gaga, the pop star and actress’ creative team. A graduate of UCLA, she began as a fashion stylist assistant to Brandon Maxwell.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Sandra to The Wall Group,” offered Kate Stirling, senior vice president and managing director of The Wall Group. “Her creativity is inspiring and knows no bounds, and her passion for amplifying underrepresented voices makes her an undeniable force. We are looking forward to working alongside her to build upon and expand her impressive portfolio of work.”

Founded in 2000 by Brooke Wall, Endeavor (formerly WME-IMG) acquired the artist management and consulting agency in 2015. Its roaster includes industry leaders Karla Welch, Kate Young, Elizabeth Stewart, Daniel Martin, Chris Appleton, Hung Vanngo, Gucci Westman and Nai’vasha.