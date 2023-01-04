‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Star Frida Gustavsson Goes Mod for Moschino in Retro-inspired Shift Dress for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Frida Gustavsson embraced a vintage look while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” For the episode, she channeled the ’60s, wearing a vintage Moschino dress.

Gustavsson’s peach-pink shift dress had contrasting black edges on the borders, including along her bodice, around her neckline and over her pockets. The neckline had black fabric that tied into a sleek bow. More details of her dress included gold buttons.

To complete her ensemble, she wore a pair of opaque black tights and a pair of black platform schoolgirl-style heels. Gustavsson worked with stylist Kevin Michael Ericson for her outfit, who in the past has worked with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mandy Moore and Hannah Einbinder.

Frida Gustavsson on the Jan. 3 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

When it came to hair, Gustavsson’s style was just as Mod as her outfit. Styled by Bridget Brager, the actress had flowing curls in the back and two straight bangs in the front. For makeup, she opted for a doe-eye look, with a touch of black eyeliner, rosy blush and a matte pink lip.

Gustavsson talked about her plans to spend more time with family, recently getting married and the physical strain her body has undergone while starring in the action-heavy Netflix series, “Vikings: Valhalla.” The actress, who used to be a model, currently stars in the show, which is gearing up to release its second season this month.

“I feel like there are quite a lot of negative stereotypes of the ‘model turned actress’ so I feel like I spent a lot of years shying away from the side of me, until it came to a point where it was, like, ‘No, I have to dedicate myself to what I want,’” Gustavsson said to WWD last year.

The new season of Netflix’s “Vikings Valhalla” releases Jan. 12.